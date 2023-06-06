Western Digital launches affordably-priced Xbox Series X/S SSD expansion memory cards

Western Digital introduces two new Xbox Series X/S SSDs that helped drive down the high expansion storage prices for Microsoft's new Xbox console.

Western Digital enters the next-gen Xbox storage market with its own affordably-priced SSDs.

Western Digital today launched two new Xbox Series X/S expansion SSDs with straightforward pricing: a 500GB SSD for $79.99, and a 1TB SSD for $149.99.

WD's new SSDs actually helped stabilize the expansion storage market for Microsoft's new console. For over 2 years, Seagate was the only company to offer expansion cards for the Series X/S duo, which led to aggressive pricing. Seagate significantly slashed the price of its Xbox SSDs about a month before Western Digital launched its new models, leading to a hefty reduction in MSRP.

The new WD_Black C50 expansion cards are the smaller M.2230 SSDs housed in a CFexpress form factor and deliver speeds/performance similar to the built-in Xbox Series X/S SSD's 2.4GB/sec uncompressed speeds. The cards are capable of natively storage and launching upgraded versions of Xbox games and fully support the Velocity Architecture framework that allows transformative features like Quick Resume (Quick note: Xbox Series X/S versions of games can be stored on external HDDs, but they can't be launched from HDDs).

Although the Xbox SSDs are more expensive than the myriad of PC-grade M.2 SSDs available for PlayStation 5, these cards have the advantage of being fully external and typically more durable and portable then those offered on PS5. Gamers don't need to unscrew anything to expand storage on the Series X/S; these cards are simply plug-and-play and consumers can just slot in the card and start playing.

Check below for more details on the new WD_Black C50 expansion cards: