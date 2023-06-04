All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mobile leads Take-Two revenues, physical sales made less than 5% of earnings

Following its $12.7 billion merger with Zynga, Take-Two Interactive now makes most of its revenues from mobile gaming and physical is below 5% of revenue.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

The $12.7 billion merger with Zynga has pushed mobile as the lead revenue-generating platform for publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive is mostly known for delivering mega franchises like Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, Red Dead, and Borderlands. However, following its mega-merger with Zynga in May 2022, mobile gaming quickly conquered the business in terms of earnings. The company's annual 2023 SEC filings give an important look at Take-Two Interactive's current place in the industry and it's growth-oriented trajectory.

According to the filings, recognition of Zynga's earnings boosted TTWO's Fiscal Year 2023 earnings by $1.845 billion year-over-year, leading to a total of $5.349 billion in net revenue earned during the year. Zynga made up 40% of total company revenues and its stable of popular free-to-play games pulled in $2.159 billion, helping offset over $300 million reduction in GTA earnings and over $71 million drop in Borderlands franchise revenues.

Mobile gaming made up 47.1% of total net revenues for FY23, or $2.538 billion. Console came in at a close second with $2.303 billion, but PC dropped down to $507.5 million and accounted for less than 10% of overall revenues.

The rise in mobile also coincides with a massive spike in recurrent consumer spending (RCS), which includes in-game purchases, microtransactions, DLC, etc. In FY23, Take-Two's RCS leaped by 84% year-over-year to $4.180 billion.

Microtransaction spending accounted for 78% of Take-Two's total net revenues for the year, and full game purchases made up 22%.

Digital is weighted by RCS and mobile, both of which led the charge in FY23, so predictably this segment also saw substantial growth. Digital online made up 95% of TTWO's revenues, a value in excess of $5 billion. Retail and physical distribution made up 5%.

One interesting thing to note is that Take-Two made $614 million from advertising, which demonstrates Zynga's powerful adtech platform.

Revenues might be high, but so are costs. Take-Two reported a net loss of $1.124 billion due to higher cost of revenue and operations. Total operating expenses were $3.450 billion and cost of revenue was $3.064 billion, leading to a total of $6.514 billion in costs for the FY23 period.

These metrics give a clear perspective into Take-Two Interactive's current strategy as well as context into its significant growth projections. Take-Two expects to make $8 billion in net bookings in FY25 and FY26, a jump that could imply the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, but also includes a wave of new games across all genres and platforms (including mobile).

NEWS SOURCE:taketwointeractivesoftwareinc.gcs-web.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

