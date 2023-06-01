Corsair announces new HydroX watercooling gear at Computex 2023

Corsair has announced new Hydro X water cooling parts ranging from CPU and GPU blocks, to new pump reservoirs with IPS LCD screens.

During Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, Corsair has shown off some of their new water cooling gear from their HydroX line. A new GPU waterblock, new CPU water blocks, as well as a few new pump reservoirs.

Corsair's new hybrid GPU waterblock, the XG3.

Specs of Corsair's new hybrid GPU waterblock, the XG3.

The first HydroX product that we noticed was the new hybrid XG3 GPU waterblock. Constructed of plastic with an axial fan in the center of the waterblock, thus allowing for additional cooling to the GPU VRAM and VRMs underneath.

Corsair's new CPU waterblock, the iCUE LINK XC7 RGB Elite.

Specs of Corsair's new CPU waterblock, the iCUE LINK XC7 RGB Elite LCD.

These new water blocks are Corair's second series of water blocks, which as a facelift, feature a clear top or an IPS LCD screen that runs at 30FPS at 480x480 resolution.

Corsair's new Pump Reservior, the iCUE LINK XD5 RGB Elite.

Corsair's other new Pump Reservoir, the iCUE LINK XD5 RGB Elite LCD.

The next products that Corsair has been working on are the iCUE Link XD5 RGB Elite and XD5 RGB Elite LCD pump reservoirs. These reservoirs have a taller stance to them with a noticeably larger base. The LCD version of the XD5 pump reservoir combo features an IPS LCD screen in the base that runs at 30 FPS.

A full system using the new Corsair Hydro X watercooling components.

There is still no official word of pricing or an official release date; stay tuned for more information. Also, check for more TweakTown coverage of Computex 2023 here in Taipei, Taiwan.