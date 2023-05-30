All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

ZOTAC has shown off its refreshed design on its line-up of graphics cards, from the powerful RTX 4090 AMP Extreme to the RTX 4060Ti.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

ZOTAC has shown off its refreshed design on its range of graphics cards at Computex 2023. From the extremely powerful RTX 4090 all the way down to the RTX 4060Ti.

Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023 09165
ZOTAC was nice enough to give me a tour of their booth at Computex 2023, which had on display the company's range of graphics cards that have undergone a refreshed visual design. ZOTAC has abandoned the straight edges that it was commonly known for and decided to implement a round-edge design. This design refresh is across the company's range of graphics card offerings, from the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme Airo to the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC White.

When I was at the ZOTAC booth, I noticed the new RGB piece on the top of the AMP Extreme models. According to ZOTAC, this new RGB light has a two-tone feature that users are able to customize through ZOTAC's software. More specifically, the Amp Extreme Airo has five different zones of customizable RGB lighting, allowing gamers to personalize their graphics card appearance fully.

Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023 09168
Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023 09169
If RGB lighting isn't what you are after, ZOTAC has models of graphics cards that feature minimal RGB.

Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023 09173
Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023 09180
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC White Edition

  • 2565 MHz Boost Clock
  • 4352 CUDA Cores
  • 8GB GDDR6, 18 Gbps, 128-bit
  • IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
  • SPECTRA RGB Lighting System
  • Freeze Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Vibration Dampeners
  • Metal Backplate
  • Compact design 8.9-inch / 225.5mm length, 2.2-slot
  • 1 x 8-pin PCIe power connector

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme Airo White Edition

  • 2580 MHz Boost Clock
  • 16384 CUDA Cores
  • 24GB GDDR6, 21 Gbps, 384-bit
  • AIR Optimized Design with pass-thru airflow
  • IceStorm 3.0 Advanced Cooling
  • SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB lighting system with 3-pin RGB header
  • Dual Bios, 24+4 power phase
  • Dual Ball Bearing, Counter-rotating Center Fan
  • Die-cast metal backplate with RGB
  • Freeze Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Vibration Dampeners
  • 14-inch / 355mm length, 3.5-slot
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

