Take a close-up look at ZOTAC's refreshed graphics card designs at Computex 2023

ZOTAC has shown off its refreshed design on its range of graphics cards at Computex 2023. From the extremely powerful RTX 4090 all the way down to the RTX 4060Ti.

ZOTAC was nice enough to give me a tour of their booth at Computex 2023, which had on display the company's range of graphics cards that have undergone a refreshed visual design. ZOTAC has abandoned the straight edges that it was commonly known for and decided to implement a round-edge design. This design refresh is across the company's range of graphics card offerings, from the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme Airo to the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC White.

When I was at the ZOTAC booth, I noticed the new RGB piece on the top of the AMP Extreme models. According to ZOTAC, this new RGB light has a two-tone feature that users are able to customize through ZOTAC's software. More specifically, the Amp Extreme Airo has five different zones of customizable RGB lighting, allowing gamers to personalize their graphics card appearance fully.

If RGB lighting isn't what you are after, ZOTAC has models of graphics cards that feature minimal RGB.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC White Edition

2565 MHz Boost Clock

4352 CUDA Cores

8GB GDDR6, 18 Gbps, 128-bit

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

SPECTRA RGB Lighting System

Freeze Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Vibration Dampeners

Metal Backplate

Compact design 8.9-inch / 225.5mm length, 2.2-slot

1 x 8-pin PCIe power connector

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme Airo White Edition