ASUS shows off new ProArt LC 420 all-in-one CPU cooler at Computex 2023 HQ Tour

ASUS shows off new ProArt series 420mm CPU AIO Cooler, focusing more on form and function over aesthetics. More information at a later date.

Yesterday we were invited out to the ASUS HQ here in Taipei where we were fortunate enough to be shown some new products ahead of Computex, which is starting today.

One of the new products that were available at the ProArt booth area; ASUS, will display the complete ProArt component ecosystem, featuring the new ProArt LC 420 all-in-one CPU cooler, as well as a range of ProArt motherboards and graphics cards renowned for their minimalist design, all-in-one CPU cooler, as well as a range of ProArt motherboards and graphics cards renowned for their minimalist design.

"ProArt is designed to empower creators, artists, and case modders alike, and this ethos will be exemplified through a stunning ProArt case mod artwork entitled Island, which will also be at the show. Inspired by the ProArt spirit, it beautifully exemplifies the seamless integration of technology and creativity."

Until now, the ProArt series did not include any cooling products in ASUS's portfolio.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This particular AIO was seen at ASUS's new HQ tour for media. Overall the materials used in the CPU pump look to be made from all aluminum, with a LED strip showing the system load in the center of the block. The tubing looks fairly standard, with black braided sleeving. The 420mm radiator and fans also seem to take notes from the ASUS ROG RYUJIN line with three Noctua 140mm Chromax fans, which should help keep temperatures and noise decibels down to the absolute minimum.

There is no official word on pricing or availability at this time.