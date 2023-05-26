All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony's new PlayStation Project Q handheld will reportedly have a 3-4 hour battery life, presumably while gaming in 1080p on the Remote Play device.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Sony's new PlayStation handheld will reportedly have about 3-4 hours of battery life on a full charge.

PlayStation Project Q handheld reportedly has 3-4 hour battery life
PlayStation is getting a new handheld, but it won't be a Vita successor or a Switch competitor. It doesn't even stream games via the cloud similar to the Logitech G Cloud. The new PlayStation device, codenamed Project Q, exclusively supports Remote Play functionality over Wi-Fi and is basically two halves of a DualSense controller split between an 8-inch HD screen.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Jim Ryan confirmed Project Q would play games in HD quality and it appears the device is capable of playing PlayStation 5 games at 1080p 60FPS handheld gaming via Remote Play over Wi-Fi. There's just two things we don't know for sure: Battery life and price. Sources have told Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson that Project Q's battery life is around 3-4 hours, which is in line with the Nintendo Switch.

Our original 2017 Nintendo Switch review found the Switch's battery lasted 3 hours and 18 minutes while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in handheld mode on a factory-fresh model.

It's also important to remember that Project Q utilizes DualSense controllers, which can last between 4-6 hours on a single charge. But there's also that 1080p LCD panel attached, too, and that will certainly drain the battery.

Sony has yet to reveal any real official details on Project Q outside of the brief teaser in the recent PlayStation showcase, but Jim Ryan did confirm the device was coming later in 2023. Sources tell Insider Gaming that Project Q is coming out in November.

Here's what Ryan said during the stream about Project Q:

"At PlayStation, innovation is our passion, and that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them. Later this year, we will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi. Internally known as Project Q, it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of a DualSense wireless controller."

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

