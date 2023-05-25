Dragon's Dogma 2 is singleplayer-only, uses 'latest AI technology'

Capcom confirms Dragon's Dogma 2 is a singleplayer experience with the Pawn mechanic returning, and uses the 'latest artificial intelligence technology'

Capcom's fan-favorite fantasy series is back with Dragon's Dogma 2, a new chapter built in the powerful RE Engine.

Yesterday, Capcom made a splash in PlayStation's gaming showcase by heralding the triumphant return of its Dragon's Dogma series. The game looks to be a premiere highlight in Capcom's pedigree for high-quality games, delivering impressive visuals, visceral-looking combat, and a nice mix of mythical creatures and sword-and-sorcery tropes.

Interestingly enough, the game appears to be developed using artificial intelligence. Nestled in the official gameplay reveal on the PlayStation channel is the following line: "All of these elements are elevated further by the latest in graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon's Dogma 2."

We're not exactly sure how the game utilizes AI tech and whether or not this is AI in the sense of ChatGPT, or in the sense of something like NPC AI, so we've reached out to our Capcom contacts for more clarification. Based on the mention of character AI in the following materials, it's highly likely to be in-game AI and not some mysterious new artificial intelligence tech born out of the current AI boom.

Check below for more information about Dragon's Dogma 2 including press materials and details from the fact sheet:

Ascend, Arisen, and Slay the Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 begins in a subterranean jail, where the Dragon's voice echoes in the fog of lost memories. With their heart taken by the Dragon, the Arisen is set on a path to slay that symbol of the world's destruction as it soars through the sky on massive wings, breathing flames that scorch everything in its path.

Betwixt the domains of humans and the newly introduced beastren race, a hero must fulfill their forgotten destiny, and claim the throne. Up to three mysterious otherworldly beings, known as Pawns, accompany the Arisen throughout their journey. Pawns create the feeling of a cooperative gameplay experience by offering unique characteristics, skills, and knowledge gained from their experiences with other Arisen.

Dragon's Dogma™ 2 is the highly anticipated action-RPG successor to the cult-classic Dragon's Dogma™ released in 2012. Dragon's Dogma 2 boasts a richly detailed and deeply explorable fantasy world created using immersive physics, character AI and the latest in graphics from Capcom's RE ENGINE.

This single player narrative driven action-RPG challenges players to use their creativity and curiosity to shape their own experience. Whether it is your Arisen's vocation, the Pawns selected for your party, or your approach to multi-faceted gameplay situations, the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 revolves around choice.

Both your party of Pawns and enemies alike will react dynamically to your actions on the battlefield, whether you cling to the backs of monsters or seek to dispatch them from afar. Your vocation allows you to choose your playstyle, and whether you will use swords, bows, or potent magick to bring your foes to heel.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now in development for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

