PS5 to become most successful and profitable console generation ever, Sony says

Sony's executive management is confident the PlayStation 5 will become the most 'successful and profitable' console generation in PlayStation history.

Sony Interactive Entertainment executive management has lofty ambitions for the PS5. The console remains the central anchor point to Sony's games business, and the company is accelerating its plans to provide significant worldwide console availability and deeper content expansion across the board. Sony is aggressively bullish on the PS5's success, and based on the system's performance, they have every right to be.

In a recent business strategy meeting, SIE exec Eric Lempel had very strong words to describe the PlayStation brand and the PS5 ecosystem itself.

Lempel says that PS5 is now in "free supply" and that Sony is ramping up production of new units. The PS5 had become profitable in mid-2021, so all PS5 consoles are now sold at a profit for Sony--profits could be even higher due to lowered shipping costs from the lighter PS5 model revisions.

The exec goes on to say that the PS5 is expected to beat the PS4 in launch-aligned sales by Holiday 2023, and that the new PS5 platform should also overtake the PS4 in all relevant metrics--including monthly active users, engagement, etc.

These milestones will help the new platform deliver more success, but hardware is just the beginning. Sony has shown that PS5 gamers are spending more on digital content like microtransactions and subscriptions that PS4 users during the same 10-quarter launch period.

