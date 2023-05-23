All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NASA releases breathtaking pictures of Jupiter's most volcanic moon

NASA's JunoCam has made its closest approach to Jupiter's most volcanic moon Io, capturing stunning images of the fascinating Jovian moon.

NASA releases breathtaking pictures of Jupiter's most volcanic moon
Published
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

NASA's JunoCam spacecraft has traveled 510 million miles around Jupiter and its moons, documenting as much as possible and relaying valuable scientific images back to Earth.

Captured on March 1, 2023 during JunoCam's closest approach to Io at about 32,000 miles
Open Gallery 6

Captured on March 1, 2023 during JunoCam's closest approach to Io at about 32,000 miles

NASA's Juno spacecraft has completed its 51st close flyby of Jupiter, capturing breathtaking images of the gas giant's volcanic moon, Io. The flyby on May 16 brought Juno closer to Io than ever before, at a distance of approximately 22,060 miles (35,500 kilometers). The detailed images captured by Juno's visible light imager JunoCam reveal Io's scarred, red-hued surface, showcasing the moon's intense volcanic activity.

An infrared view obtained by Juno's Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) prior to the flyby reveals multiple hotspots of volcanic activity across Io's surface. Io, slightly larger than Earth's moon, is known as the most volcanically active world in the solar system. It hosts hundreds of actively erupting volcanoes, blasting lava dozens of miles into its thin, water-less atmosphere.

This extreme volcanic activity is a result of the gravitational influence of Jupiter and its large moons, Europa and Ganymede, which continuously stretch and squeeze Io, causing its surface to bulge and creating its tormented landscape.

A composite image of Io
Open Gallery 6

A composite image of Io

Juno, primarily designed to study Jupiter, has provided invaluable data on the gas giant's moons during its flybys. "All of these flybys are providing spectacular views of the volcanic activity of this amazing moon," Bolton stated. "The data should be amazing."

Since its arrival at Jupiter on July 4, 2016, Juno has completed over 50 flybys of the gas giant and collected data during close encounters with Europa, Ganymede, and Io. The spacecraft's instruments, including JunoCam, JIRAM, Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), and Microwave Radiometer (MWR), have facilitated the study of Io's volcanoes and their interaction with Jupiter's magnetosphere and auroras.

Composite views depicting volcanic activity on Io
Open Gallery 6

Composite views depicting volcanic activity on Io

Juno's extended mission aims to explore Jupiter's moons in greater detail. Upcoming flybys in July and October will bring Juno even closer to Io, leading up to twin flyby encounters in December 2023 and February 2024, when the spacecraft will fly within 1,500 kilometers of Io's surface.

Infrared views of volcanic activity of Jupiter's moon Io
Open Gallery 6

Infrared views of volcanic activity of Jupiter's moon Io

While Juno's primary objective is to investigate Jupiter, its versatile instruments have allowed scientists to gather crucial insights into the gas giant's moons. The continuous exploration of Jupiter's moon system will be further enhanced by the arrival of the Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer (JUICE) at Europa and Ganymede in 2031, where it will search for conditions favorable to supporting life.

50 image highlights from NASA's Juno mission
Open Gallery 6

50 image highlights from NASA's Juno mission

As Juno continues its exploration of Jupiter and its captivating moons, scientists eagerly anticipate the remarkable discoveries and new understanding that will emerge from these close encounters.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dyed

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2023 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:missionjuno.swri.edu, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.