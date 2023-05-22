All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Final Fantasy XVI is PlayStation exclusive because Sony made the best offer

Square Enix approached multiple companies, but Final Fantasy XVI is exclusive to PlayStation because Sony made the best offer, game producer Yoshi-P says.

Final Fantasy XVI is PlayStation exclusive because Sony made the best offer
Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

Square Enix approached multiple companies regarding Final Fantasy XVI development and licensing deals, and ultimately chose to make the game exclusive to PS5 because Sony made the best offer.

Final Fantasy XVI is PlayStation exclusive because Sony made the best offer 14
Open Gallery 2

PlayStation is known for pretty much dominating Xbox in terms of JRPGs, and there's multiple reasons for this. For one, Sony is a domestic Japanese games/technology company, two, PlayStation has a much larger installed based worldwide and in Japan than Xbox, and three, Sony is apparently willing to invest in game projects via licensing and royalty fees as well as giving third-party developers closer access to console technology.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy XVI game producer Yoshi-P discussed the process that Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III goes through in order to make these deals.

"Final Fantasy [is one] of Square Enix's [most] important franchises up there with Dragon Quest and the Kingdom Hearts series. When we do begin development, we do approach multiple platforms, multiple companies, about releasing the game. And when you approach them, they're going to come back to us with their offers."

Square Enix chose PlayStation because they made the best offer. One of the benefits included in the Final Fantasy XVI exclusivity deal was direct communication with PlayStation 5's engineers, which are a team of high-tech specialists who know the PS5 console inside and out.

From what we've seen, Square Enix has indeed tapped into the raw power of the PlayStation 5 to deliver one of the best-looking titles on the console to date. At least in promo materials--we haven't seen the finalized version of the game just yet.

Yoshi-P also says that developing for one platform really helps streamline content production.

"That said, from a developer and programmer perspective, limiting development to one system makes it not only easier on us but allows us the ability to optimize it. And that allows us the ability to maximize performance for that one system because we're only concentrating on that one system."

Remember that the Xbox Series duo includes the Series S, which significantly less powerful than the Series X and requires certain levels of adjustments. While most developers haven't been outspoken on the Series S, the system is indeed much less powerful than its $499 premium sibling.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2023 at 2:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gameinformer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.