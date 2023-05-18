All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

KIOXIA will showcase flash storage and AI innovations at Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World is taking place from May 22 - 25 in Las Vegas, and KIOXIA will be on hand to showcase the latest in flash storage.

KIOXIA will showcase flash storage and AI innovations at Dell Technologies World
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

The inventor of NAND flash memory, KIOXIA, is set to debut its latest breakthroughs at Dell Technologies World next week - headlined by the new server-ready SSDs with PCIe Gen5 technology. KIOXIA notes that its presence at the show will focus on the benefits of PCIe 5.0 SSDs over PCIe 4.0 SSDs in real-world server and storage configurations and workloads.

KIOXIA at Dell Technologies World 2023, image credit: KIOXIA.
Open Gallery 2

KIOXIA at Dell Technologies World 2023, image credit: KIOXIA.

As reported the other day, KIOXIA is leading the charge with the first EDSFF drives (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor) using PCIe Gen5 technology - the KIOXIA CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Data Center SSDs. Now we can add CM7 Series Enterprise NVMe E3.S drives on Dell Technologies servers to the line-up.

It's also partnered with Dell Technologies for an AI-driven pop-up manufacturing demo that will feature AI, KIOXIA CM6 Series SSDs, and an NVIDIA GPU to showcase real-time manufacturing and quality control with the aid of AI. Very cool.

Other SSD technologies on display and demonstrated by KIOXIA include KIOXIA RM6 Series 12Gb/s Value SAS SSDs and the high-performance KIOXIA CD8 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs.

KIOXIA has collaborated with Dell Technologies for over two decades to deliver the best data storage solutions - covering everything from laptops to desktops to data centers and enterprise servers. At Dell Technologies World (where KIOXIA is a Diamond-level sponsor), the company will showcase a range of new technologies covering various form factors, offering live demos, and is even holding a joint session with Dell titled "Transforming Ideas into Innovation with Dell PowerEdge Servers and KIOXIA SSDs" on May 23 and May 24.

Dell Technologies World is taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from May 22 - 25, with KIOXIA's booth available for all visitors to check out on the Solutions Expo floor. For more info on the event, head here.

Buy at Amazon

Kioxia SSD 512GB M.2 2230 NVMe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.00
$119.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2023 at 12:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dell.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.