KIOXIA will showcase flash storage and AI innovations at Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World is taking place from May 22 - 25 in Las Vegas, and KIOXIA will be on hand to showcase the latest in flash storage.

The inventor of NAND flash memory, KIOXIA, is set to debut its latest breakthroughs at Dell Technologies World next week - headlined by the new server-ready SSDs with PCIe Gen5 technology. KIOXIA notes that its presence at the show will focus on the benefits of PCIe 5.0 SSDs over PCIe 4.0 SSDs in real-world server and storage configurations and workloads.

2

KIOXIA at Dell Technologies World 2023, image credit: KIOXIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As reported the other day, KIOXIA is leading the charge with the first EDSFF drives (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor) using PCIe Gen5 technology - the KIOXIA CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Data Center SSDs. Now we can add CM7 Series Enterprise NVMe E3.S drives on Dell Technologies servers to the line-up.

It's also partnered with Dell Technologies for an AI-driven pop-up manufacturing demo that will feature AI, KIOXIA CM6 Series SSDs, and an NVIDIA GPU to showcase real-time manufacturing and quality control with the aid of AI. Very cool.

Other SSD technologies on display and demonstrated by KIOXIA include KIOXIA RM6 Series 12Gb/s Value SAS SSDs and the high-performance KIOXIA CD8 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs.

KIOXIA has collaborated with Dell Technologies for over two decades to deliver the best data storage solutions - covering everything from laptops to desktops to data centers and enterprise servers. At Dell Technologies World (where KIOXIA is a Diamond-level sponsor), the company will showcase a range of new technologies covering various form factors, offering live demos, and is even holding a joint session with Dell titled "Transforming Ideas into Innovation with Dell PowerEdge Servers and KIOXIA SSDs" on May 23 and May 24.

Dell Technologies World is taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from May 22 - 25, with KIOXIA's booth available for all visitors to check out on the Solutions Expo floor. For more info on the event, head here.