NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti leak shows it's not much faster than 3060 Ti, but don't panic

Leaked benchmark suggests that the RTX 4060 Ti might only be around 10% faster than its predecessor, but we shouldn't put too much stock in that.

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti has been spotted in a leaked benchmark that gives us an idea of performance - sort of - and imparts more info on the spec front, matching up with previous rumors.

The Geekbench 5 result was flagged up by Benchleaks on Twitter, a common source of, erm, benchmark leaks as you might guess (spotted by VideoCardz).

It shows a PC with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti that has 4,352 CUDA cores, backing up what we've already heard from the rumor mill as to this graphic card's core configuration. The boost speed is shown hitting 2.54GHz, too.

The benchmark leak also indicates that the GPU is partnered with 8GB of VRAM running at 18Gbps, again matching previous speculation. While we can't take this as confirmation - we won't get that until NVIDIA actually spills the spec and launches the RTX 4060 Ti - it now seems very likely that this is how the GPU will turn out.

As VideoCardz theorizes, this is likely a review card being put through its paces ahead of the imminent launch of the RTX 4060 Ti, which is expected to debut on May 24 - just a week from now.

When it comes to the actual Geekbench 5 result, the GPU scores 146,170 points in the CUDA performance test. That's faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3060 Ti, but not that much faster - the 3060 Ti has hit around 130,000 or slightly more on several counts in Geekbench 5 (going by existing records in the database).

Caveat corner

This won't do anything to allay fears that the RTX 4060 Ti is set to be rather weak sauce as a gen-on-gen upgrade, but we do have to bear firmly in mind that Geekbench is hardly the first place to turn to for benchmarks of a gaming GPU. Heap the salt on here, in other words - we could do with at least seeing synthetic gaming benchmarks, and indeed, real-world game results ideally.

Also, it's stating the obvious, but wherever the performance level of the base (8GB) RTX 4060 Ti lands, its value proposition will be the key element - and we don't yet know for sure where NVIDIA intends to pitch the price.

The rumor mill reckons $399 is the most likely prospect, though some whispers have come in slightly higher than that. However, if NVIDIA is going to compete with a lower-priced RX 7600 - again, it's just a rumor, but that AMD graphics card could come in at more like $300 to $330, or thereabouts - then pricing adjustments might be made at the last minute for Team Green.

It will be interesting to watch play out, as in theory, AMD's RX 7600 launches at about the same time as the RTX 4060 Ti (actually a day after, on May 25, if the release timeframe rumors are right).