All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti leak shows it's not much faster than 3060 Ti, but don't panic

Leaked benchmark suggests that the RTX 4060 Ti might only be around 10% faster than its predecessor, but we shouldn't put too much stock in that.

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti leak shows it's not much faster than 3060 Ti, but don't panic
Published
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti has been spotted in a leaked benchmark that gives us an idea of performance - sort of - and imparts more info on the spec front, matching up with previous rumors.

The Geekbench 5 result was flagged up by Benchleaks on Twitter, a common source of, erm, benchmark leaks as you might guess (spotted by VideoCardz).

It shows a PC with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti that has 4,352 CUDA cores, backing up what we've already heard from the rumor mill as to this graphic card's core configuration. The boost speed is shown hitting 2.54GHz, too.

The benchmark leak also indicates that the GPU is partnered with 8GB of VRAM running at 18Gbps, again matching previous speculation. While we can't take this as confirmation - we won't get that until NVIDIA actually spills the spec and launches the RTX 4060 Ti - it now seems very likely that this is how the GPU will turn out.

As VideoCardz theorizes, this is likely a review card being put through its paces ahead of the imminent launch of the RTX 4060 Ti, which is expected to debut on May 24 - just a week from now.

When it comes to the actual Geekbench 5 result, the GPU scores 146,170 points in the CUDA performance test. That's faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3060 Ti, but not that much faster - the 3060 Ti has hit around 130,000 or slightly more on several counts in Geekbench 5 (going by existing records in the database).

Caveat corner

This won't do anything to allay fears that the RTX 4060 Ti is set to be rather weak sauce as a gen-on-gen upgrade, but we do have to bear firmly in mind that Geekbench is hardly the first place to turn to for benchmarks of a gaming GPU. Heap the salt on here, in other words - we could do with at least seeing synthetic gaming benchmarks, and indeed, real-world game results ideally.

Also, it's stating the obvious, but wherever the performance level of the base (8GB) RTX 4060 Ti lands, its value proposition will be the key element - and we don't yet know for sure where NVIDIA intends to pitch the price.

The rumor mill reckons $399 is the most likely prospect, though some whispers have come in slightly higher than that. However, if NVIDIA is going to compete with a lower-priced RX 7600 - again, it's just a rumor, but that AMD graphics card could come in at more like $300 to $330, or thereabouts - then pricing adjustments might be made at the last minute for Team Green.

It will be interesting to watch play out, as in theory, AMD's RX 7600 launches at about the same time as the RTX 4060 Ti (actually a day after, on May 25, if the release timeframe rumors are right).

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$359.99
$359.99$359.99$364.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2023 at 7:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:browser.geekbench.com, twitter.com, videocardz.com, asus.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.