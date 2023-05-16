All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

KIOXIA's new enterprise SSDs for HPE Systems use fast PCIe Gen5 technology

KIOXIA CD7 SSDs are shipping on select Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Systems using the latest PCIe 5.0 interface for improved speed and performance.

KIOXIA's new enterprise SSDs for HPE Systems use fast PCIe Gen5 technology
Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

KIOXIA has launched a new line of data center NVMe SSDs, the first EDSFF drives (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor), using PCIe Gen5 technology for improved speed and performance. The new KIOXIA CD7 E3.S SSDs are shipping on select Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Systems.

KIOXIA CD7 E3.S SSDs on select Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Systems, image credit: KIOXIA
Open Gallery 2

KIOXIA CD7 E3.S SSDs on select Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Systems, image credit: KIOXIA

The new CD7 SSDs present cutting-edge flash storage optimized for server and rack configuration and power efficiency.

The EDSFF E3.S NVMe SSDs are the next evolution of the standard 2.5-inch form factor, providing more densely layered deployment (1.5 to 2X) in the same rack unit compared to more conventional 2.5-inch drives. KIOXIA notes that the smaller size also improves the cooling and thermal characteristics of the storage setup.

The KIOXIA CD7 Series SSDs are available in capacities of 1,920GB up to 7,680GB and conform to the EDSFF E3.S specification with one DWPD (Drive Write(s) Per Day) endurance.

Using PCIe Gen5 technology, these new SSDs can deliver up to twice the performance of PCIe Gen4 solutions. And in terms of compatible HPE Systems, the list includes HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, HPE Alletra 4000 data storage servers, and the HPE Synergy 480

Gen11 Compute Module.

"HPE is pleased to work with KIOXIA to offer new CD7 Series EDSFF E3 SSDs to our customers, bringing high performance to our latest generation server and storage product lines," said Jim Jackson, executive vice president, and chief marketing officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Together, the two companies are focused on continuing to innovate and deliver solutions that improve application performance and efficiency benefits while lowering TCO."

For the full range of KIOXIA SSDs for HPE Servers, head here.

Buy at Amazon

Kioxia SSD 512GB M.2 2230 30mm NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2023 at 9:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.