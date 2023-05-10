All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
In NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti vs RX 7600 faceoff, AMD's GPU rumored to be $100 cheaper

AMD could have a big price advantage if both the RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600 graphics cards are launched together later in May as the rumor mill reckons.

In NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti vs RX 7600 faceoff, AMD's GPU rumored to be $100 cheaper
Published
2 minutes & 21 seconds read time

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 and its Ti version are supposedly nearing launch, as well as AMD's RX 7600 graphics card, and a YouTube leaker has been discussing what he's heard regarding the potential pricing for these GPUs.

Of course, if the rumor mill is right, as we've just seen courtesy of VideoCardz, the theory is that the RTX 4060 Ti and the RX 7600 will be launching almost simultaneously - a day apart, in a couple of weeks' time - with the RTX 4060 following in two months (early July).

Price-wise, though, according to RedGamingTech (RGT) on YouTube, it's the RTX 4060 that'll be pitched at about the same price as AMD's RX 7600, with the RTX 4060 Ti getting a price tag of around $100 more expensive in the US.

RGT's source informs us that the RTX 4060 Ti will retail for between $399 - a price that has been rumored previously - and $430. That's presumed to be the model with 8GB, and if a 16GB variant arrives, it'll be more expensive. (RGT notes that there's a slim chance that $399 and $429 could be the respective pricing for those two versions, but it's unlikely NVIDIA wouldn't charge a bit more for the card with beefier VRAM).

The source reckons the vanilla RTX 4060 will weigh in at $100 less than the 4060 Ti, so in the region of $300 to $330. And we're told the RX 7600 will have an MSRP of $329, but that some third-party graphics cards could come in a bit below that - putting it in the exact same ballpark as the non-Ti RTX 4060.

When it launches, though, the RX 7600 is going to be up against the RTX 4060 Ti, as mentioned - at least in theory if all this pans out as detailed here. And that NVIDIA GPU might be a hundred bucks dearer than Team Red's mid-range offering, if RGT's source is on the money (so to speak), making it seem like quite the gulf in pricing.

Take all this with a serious amount of skepticism, naturally, and it's also possible that NVIDIA could make last-minute adjustments to pricing anyway - in which case, everyone would be a winner. Of course, we don't yet know for sure how the relative specs of these GPUs will stack up anyway - though they won't be miles apart if the gossip on the grapevine is close to the mark.

Whatever happens, we're looking forward to some genuinely affordable graphics cards from the current NVIDIA Lovelace and AMD RDNA 3 generations. Quite frankly, they can't come soon enough, and fortunately, we shouldn't have long to wait now.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, amd.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

