NVIDIA's next GeForce RTX 40 Series game bundle is a big one, Diablo 4

It's one Hell of a deal, NVIDIA is partnering with Blizzard to give away copies of Diablo 4 on PC with qualifying GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU purchases.

Although it's not official, info on the next GeForce RTX 40 Series game bundle has leaked via US retailers Ironside Computers and B&H Photo Video Audio. And it's a big one with one of the most anticipated PC releases in years, Diablo 4, set to be given away with the purchase of a GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, or 4070 desktop or GPU.

As a leak, the full terms and conditions have yet to be made available, but this is excellent news for those currently looking at upgrading in time to revisit Sanctuary when the game launches in June. We know this is set to begin this week, with the promotion starting May 9 and ending June 13, 2023.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Even better is confirmation that in addition to a game code for Diablo 4 valued at USD 69.99, newly minted GeForce RTX 40 Series owners will also get access to preorder bonus cosmetics for the game and many other Blizzard titles.

The bonus items per the image above include the Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor (Diablo IV), Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet (Diablo III), Amalgam of Rage Mount (World of Warcraft), and Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Diablo Immortal).

This collaboration makes sense as NVIDIA has been a critical tech partner with Blizzard in the lead-up to launch, with Diablo 4 set to feature DLSS 2 Super Resolution support and DLSS 3 Frame Generation support at launch, with ray-tracing coming in a post-launch update. With DLSS 3 exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the game will undoubtedly offer a great experience when played on NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace architecture.

Though, with the release of the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti reportedly happening during the promotion period (and NVIDIA don't confirm the existence of new SKUs until they launch), here's hoping it's included too.