All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar

The latest Skywind gameplay trailer showcases an incredibly vibrant Molag Mar and takes players on a deadly temple quest to slay a nefarious necromancer.

New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

A new Skywind trailer shows what Morrowind could look like on next-gen platforms using Skyrim's games engine.

New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 4
Open Gallery 7

Skywind, the massively ambitious mod that literally rebuilds the entirety of Morrowind's in-game content, world, quests, and items within the Skyrim engine, just got some new gameplay footage to show how far along the mod is coming. The gameplay was beyond impressive to say the least and completely revitalizes the eastern stronghold town of Molag Mar in such a unique way, breathing new color and life into the traditionally dour, ash-ridden region.

New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 63
Open Gallery 7

As someone who's played Morrowind for the last 21 years, the sheer vibrancy of Skywind's Molag Mar really stood out to me; the paintings of the saints, including the ones depicting Veloth leading the exodus of the Chimer, and of Almalexia are just so brilliantly defined and colorized that it really does change the entire look and feel of the temples themselves. There's a kind of deeper reverence about them now, not unlike the stained glass windows in real-world churches

New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 1New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 2
New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 3New Skywind footage breathes colorful new life into Morrowind's Molag Mar 6

The footage takes us from Molag Mar to the necromancer stronghold of Mawia, which is one of the most interesting quests and crypt-dungeons that you come across in the game. Mawia is helmed by a nefarious dark sorcerer Delvam Amarys who conjures the undead and is partaking in some truly horrifying magical experiments.

The footage shows examples of alteration magic like slowfall, and destruction magic as well, alongside a host of new enemy textures and styles and revamped indoor cell environments.

There's no current release date set for Skywind, but be sure to follow the mod's full development at the official website.

What better way to celebrate Morrowind's 21st anniversary than with a fresh Skywind gameplay video?

"Necromancer in Mawia" follows the player as they act as an agent of the Tribunal Temple in the ash-choked region of Molag Amur. The mission is straight out of Morrowind, and should feel familiar to players of the original game, while also showcasing re-imagined assets, creative level design ideas, and more immersive dialogue and scripted sequences.

Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Game of the Year Edition)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.11
$24.60$25.44$14.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2023 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.