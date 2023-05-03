All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First-party PlayStation PC games contributed to $2.5 billion earnings

Sony's first-party releases on PC are going extremely well, with its PC parent segment generating a record-breaking $2.5 billion in revenues through FY22.

First-party PlayStation PC games contributed to $2.5 billion earnings
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Sony's PC gaming initiative is paying off big time, with its appropriate PlayStation games segment generating a record-breaking $2.5 billion in FY22 on the backs of five major PlayStation 5 titles.




PlayStation generated nearly $27 billion revenue in FY22, a new all-time high for console gaming's top platform-holder. This success was driven by multiple PlayStation segments delivering record-breaking revenues, including hardware ($8.3 billion), full game software sales ($6.4 billion), and the segment that includes Sony's PC gaming revenues.

According to Sony's latest earnings report, PlayStation made a considerable $2.51 billion from its Other segment, representing an increase of $842 million from last year. While the Other segment also includes sales of peripherals like the PlayStation VR1 & 2 headsets, controllers, and premium products like the DualSense Edge, most of this growth was likely driven by PlayStation's first-party PC releases.




Sony released five separate PlayStation games onto PC throughout Fiscal Year 2022:

  1. Spider-Man Miles Morales
  2. Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
  3. Spider-Man Remastered
  4. Returnal
  5. The Last of Us Part I Remake



We'll also see compounded growth and sales carry-over from previous years as consumers continue to purchase games that were released in previous quarters. At the time of writing, Sony has eight PlayStation games on Steam, including the aforementioned games alongside Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War.

Sony President Hiroki Totoki confirms that the company will continue releasing games onto PC, but only older catalog titles. Don't expect to see new PlayStation 5 games release simultaneously on PC on a day-and-date basis, except perhaps for the new live service titles that are currently in development:

"We aim to continue...rolling out catalog titles for PC," Totoki said in the FY22 report.

Ghost of Tsushima is expected to be the next PlayStation game to come to PC.

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

