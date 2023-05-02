Leaker says a full-blown Final Cut Pro is coming to the iPad and soon

The iPad could be about to get a huge new video editing app but how likely is it and should we be paying much attention to its leaker?

Creatives like to be able to use creative apps, and Final Cut Pro is one of those that video editors rely on every day. The lack of a Final Cut Pro iPad app has long meant that some people haven't been able to use the tablet as their work machine. While there are other video editing apps available for iPadOS, Final Cut Pro is a biggie. Now, a new rumor claims that it's coming to Apple's tablets.

If the rumor turns out to be true Apple will ship a desktop-class version of its Final Cut Pro video editing app in 2024, with Logic Pro following. Logic Pro is Apple's audio creation tool and that too would be a huge addition to the App Store on the iPad.

However, it's important to remember that this is an early leak and it's one that we're not 100% sold on. Not only does the leaker say that Final Cut Pro is coming, but they went on to clarify that the version that ships on the iPad will be a 1:1 copy of the Mac version which, frankly, seems unlikely.

Not because the iPad isn't capable, of course. The M2 chip powering the latest iPad Pro is crazy fast, especially when running iPadOS. But it's iPadOS that's the issue here. Even when using a mouse and keyboard, iPadOS behaves like you're using your finger and that means large touch targets. That seems unlikely to work considering how densely packed the Final Cut Pro screen can get.

Ignoring that for a minute, there's also the leaker themselves. This is the leaker that correctly predicted the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island before it was announced, but we're still waiting to see how their leaks since that actually turn out. They've been very vocal about what iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 will have to offer not to mention the iPhone 15. From a relative newcomer, this is a lot for one person to know and spread across a whole lot of divisions.

All that said, we sure would like to see real pro-grade apps come to the iPad and we're sure that creative professionals would as well. We're likely to be a year or so away from any of this coming to fruition though, so we'll have to cross our fingers and wait and see. And if this leaker's claims about other software and products come to fruition we'll get more excited then.