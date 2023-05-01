All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just leaked in these stunning renders

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting closer than ever and a new leak appears to have given us our best look at it yet with new renders shared online.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just leaked in these stunning renders
Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

There's so much news relating to foldable phones right now you could absolutely be forgiven for losing track of what's going on and with which phone. But the latest leak relating to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is well worth paying attention to because it might be our first proper look at what the phone will look like. And if this is the real deal, it's going to look pretty stunning.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn't expected to launch for a few months yet but it's started to leak in various different ways. This new set of renders from OnLeaks and Media Peanut shows us a black Galaxy Z Flip 5 in all its glory, with both the internal display and the new, larger external one available for us to gawk at.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just leaked in these stunning renders 02
Open Gallery 2

It's that external display that is sure to capture the attention of a whole lot of people because it's massive compared to the one that we've seen on previous Galaxy flip phones. It now appears to take up almost half of the entire face of the phone which is a big improvement.

As for other tidbits, we can see a dual camera setup that reminds us of the phones of recent years while a USB-C port and speaker appear to be on the bottom edge of the device. There's a power button that is sure to do double duty as a fingerprint scanner on one side as well, although that's the kind of thing we can probably take for granted at this point.

On the inside, we're expecting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be at the heart of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We expect it to be a Samsung-specific version just like the chip that powers the Galaxy S23 lineup, although that might not be the case - we're making some assumptions here.

As for when the phone will likely be announced, the smart money is on something around the July or August time frame, with some rumors pointing to the former. It's still a little too early to know what Samsung has planned with any certainty of course, and it's possible that even Samsung itself hasn't locked these kinds of details in just yet.

Samsung will also likely announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the same event, whenever it does happen, while Google is expected to announce the Pixel Fold much sooner - its Google I/O event on May 10 seems to be the most likely announcement window right now.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$959.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/1/2023 at 10:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.