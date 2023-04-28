The Apple Watch Ultra isn't getting this big upgrade just yet, but it's coming

The Apple Watch Ultra is tipped to get a new microLED display but despite rumors it might come next year, it now looks likely that we'll wait until 2025.

The Apple Watch Ultra is already the best Apple Watch the company has ever made, but everything could be improved. The Apple Watch Ultra is no different and we'd been told to expect a big display upgrade as soon as next year. Now, a new report suggests that isn't the case at all. We'll have to wait a little bit longer.

The previous rumors had claimed that there was a chance we would see Apple move the Apple Watch Ultra to a new microLED display in 2024, but that's now been blown out of the water - and blown out of the water by the company tasked with making it, no less.

This new report comes via display analyst Ross Young who has a pretty solid track record when it comes to sharing details about upcoming Apple products based on the display technology that they will use. According to Young, the Apple Watch Ultra won't go microLED until 2025 with his source being the company that will make the displays. That company, called Osram, said in a recent report that it expects to start reporting revenues based on its microLED technology products in 2025.

With that in mind, it's difficult to see how Apple will start to use microLED in the Apple Watch any sooner than the 2025 mentioned in that report.

While the Apple Watch Ultra already has a super-bright display, the move to microLED display technology would allow it to be made even brighter while also potentially saving on battery power at the same time. The Apple Watch Ultra already has the longest-lasting battery life of any Apple Watch ever, but it could get even longer.

If all of that's happening in 2025, what comes before that? Rumors of an updated Apple Watch Ultra for 2023 have been muted at best, although we're also yet to hear all that much about the Apple Watch Series 9 or the potential for a refreshed Apple Watch SE, either.

That doesn't mean that the end of 2023 will be quiet. We already expect four new iPhone 15 models to be announced while we expect the Reality Pro missed reality headset to be released to the public later in the year as well. That headset is expected to be unveiled during the WWDC23 event on June 5, but it won't be released to the public until months later to allow developers time to get their new AR and VR apps ready for primetime.