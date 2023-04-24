All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TEAMGROUP's creator-focused T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 memory wins design award

TEAMGROUP announces that its stylish and high-performance T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 memory for creators has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

We're more than familiar with TEAMGROUP's (or TEAM) T-Force line-up of memory for high-performance and gaming at TweakTown, with the company's T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit earning our Editor's Choice award earlier this year due to its performance, thermals, and stylish design.

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory's one-piece cooling, image credit: TEAMGROUP.
Open Gallery 3

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

And speaking of stylish, TEAMGROUP has a new range of DDR5 memory designed for creators looking for reliability and performance under the T-CREATE brand. And it's no wonder T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023, as the memory modules feature a minimal and efficient one-piece cooling design featuring high-conductivity thermal silicone for heat dissipation.

Red Dot Design Awards are highly coveted in the hardware space as it points to a stylish physical look and is backed up by hardware that works as intended. The T-CREATE Expert DDR5 range ticks both boxes, with 32 GB and 64 GB memory kits available with impressive speeds/frequency - 6000, 6400, and 7200.

The memory also features ten layers of printed circuit boards and customized high-temperature resistant capacitors for improved stability.

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory's one-piece cooling, image credit: TEAMGROUP.
Open Gallery 3

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory's one-piece cooling, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

Designed for Intel 600 and Intel 700 series motherboards, these kits have the aforementioned one-piece cooling, a lifetime warranty, and bandwidth to support projects where large files and multiple memory-heavy apps are a must - like video editing.

And with that, you could also put these in a gaming rig if you're a fan of the award-winning design - for a more minimal and sophisticated look compared to the rainbow light show synonymous with ARGB lighting. There's nothing wrong with RGB per se, but it's good to know you've got options.

NEWS SOURCE:teamgroupinc.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

