TEAMGROUP's creator-focused T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 memory wins design award

TEAMGROUP announces that its stylish and high-performance T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 memory for creators has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023.

We're more than familiar with TEAMGROUP's (or TEAM) T-Force line-up of memory for high-performance and gaming at TweakTown, with the company's T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit earning our Editor's Choice award earlier this year due to its performance, thermals, and stylish design.

3

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: Modded GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB of VRAM shows impressive performance gains

And speaking of stylish, TEAMGROUP has a new range of DDR5 memory designed for creators looking for reliability and performance under the T-CREATE brand. And it's no wonder T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory has won the Red Dot Design Award 2023, as the memory modules feature a minimal and efficient one-piece cooling design featuring high-conductivity thermal silicone for heat dissipation.

Red Dot Design Awards are highly coveted in the hardware space as it points to a stylish physical look and is backed up by hardware that works as intended. The T-CREATE Expert DDR5 range ticks both boxes, with 32 GB and 64 GB memory kits available with impressive speeds/frequency - 6000, 6400, and 7200.

The memory also features ten layers of printed circuit boards and customized high-temperature resistant capacitors for improved stability.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

T-CREATE Expert DDR5 Desktop Memory's one-piece cooling, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

Designed for Intel 600 and Intel 700 series motherboards, these kits have the aforementioned one-piece cooling, a lifetime warranty, and bandwidth to support projects where large files and multiple memory-heavy apps are a must - like video editing.

And with that, you could also put these in a gaming rig if you're a fan of the award-winning design - for a more minimal and sophisticated look compared to the rainbow light show synonymous with ARGB lighting. There's nothing wrong with RGB per se, but it's good to know you've got options.