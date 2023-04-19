All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cliffy B hopeful for Lawbreakers revival, but Nexon owns the rights

FPS maven Cliff Bleszinski is hopeful for a Lawbreakers revival, but there's just one potential snag: The shooter IP is owned by South Korea's Nexon.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Unreal and Gears of War developer Cliff Bleszinski is hopeful for a Lawbreakers revival, but he'll have to get approval of the rights holder before anything happens.

Cliffy B hopeful for Lawbreakers revival, but Nexon owns the rights 2
Open Gallery 2

Remember Lawbreakers? The 5v5 hero shooter released back in 2017, but ultimately failed to gain traction in the market due to steep competition from games like Overwatch. Lawbreakers was pulled offline in 2018 and eventually faded away to the live service graveyard, but its ghost is apparently still alive.

Now it looks like fans are clamoring for a Lawbreakers revival. There's just one potential issue: Cliff Bleszinski doesn't own rights to Lawbreakers. Nexon, who published the game at launch, actually owns the rights to the franchise. Cliffy B recently shared this tidbit on Twitter: "Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers. Owen Mahoney, how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection?"

Owen Mahoney is the current President and CEO of Nexon, the South Korean games giant known for MapleStory and Dungeon and Fighter games.

Given the even greater competition in the multiplayer shooter market, Bleszinski may have a hard time convincing Mahoney to revive Lawbreakers...but anything's possible, right?

Cliffy B says that developers at his now-defunct Boss Key Productions "worked their asses off" on Lawbreakers, and that he suffered significant depression and guilt following the studio's closure.

In 2020, the dev attempted to explain why Lawbreakers failed: "One big epiphany I had was that I pushed my own personal political beliefs in a world that was increasingly divided."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

