Report claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost a crazy $2,900

Apple is reportedly ready to increase the price of its high-end iPhone to levels that would make it the most costly iPhone ever - almost $3,000.

If you're thinking of picking up a new iPhone later this year you should probably think again if rumors of a new, higher price are to be believed. Especially if you had your eye on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Historically the most expensive iPhone of all, the Pro Max is reportedly going to break new ground and become the most expensive iPhone ever when the iPhone 15 series is announced this September. That's according to a new report by China's United Daily News.

According to that report the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost as much as RMB 20,000 which works out to be around $2,900 at the current exchange rate. To put that into perspective the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently sells for $1,099 in its 128GB configuration. Even the range-topping 1TB model sells for just $1,599. The prospect of Apple increasing the price so much is, frankly, insane. But that's what the report is claiming.

Predictably, the idea of charging customers so much is already causing a lot of noise in China, with some suggesting that Apple "is basically stealing money" from its customers.

As impressive as the iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn out to be, the prospect of paying almost $3,000 for one isn't something many people would relish.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an all-new titanium chassis and USB-C charging to replace the current Lightning port. There is also talk of the high-end flagship iPhone sporting Apple's first periscope camera system to allow for increased levels of zoom. Details about that camera have so far been less than forthcoming, however.

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max models were previously expected to get new solid state buttons to replace the physical clicky ones we're familiar with. However, a new report suggests that Apple has had to cancel those plans following production issues which suggests we might have to wait until the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024 before we see new buttons arrive. That would also mean that we won't see an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button as had previously been rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this September. Whether or not the prices increase to some extent remains to be seen, although Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously suggested that Apple was ready to introduce a more costly model to the lineup as soon as next year. That iPhone was thought to be the iPhone 15 Ultra, but rumors to that effect have gone quiet of late.