All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Half of the world's population, or 3.7 billion people, now play video games

Half of the world's population now plays video games, but only a small minority of gamers are responsible for most of the market's overall spending.

Half of the world's population, or 3.7 billion people, now play video games
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

The number of gamers across the globe is on the rise, and now half of the world's population plays video games.

Half of the world's population, or 3.7 billion people, now play video games 2
Open Gallery 3

There are now an estimated 3.7 billion people that play video games, analyst firm DFC Intelligence said in a new market report. The new figure indicates that the number of gamers worldwide has risen by 700 million people in the last 3 years. Back in 2020, DFC estimated that more than 3 billion people played video games.

Interestingly enough, DFC Intelligence says the global figure isn't as powerful as it seems. Out of the 3.7 billion gamers, only about 10% of them, or 370 million, are responsible for generating most of the industry's revenues.

"The reality is the overall number of video game consumers is fairly meaningless and mainly used for grabbing headlines. The actual core consumer base is only about 10% of the 3.7 billion. Furthermore, that 10% needs to be further sub-segmented to obtain the true addressable market for a specific product."

Half of the world's population, or 3.7 billion people, now play video games 2022
Open Gallery 3

So how much does the games market actually generate?

Exact figures remain unclear, but analyst firms like Newzoo estimate that gaming made $184.4 billion throughout 2022, not including mobile advertising revenues and gambling/betting. Mobile gaming was responsible for 50% of those total earnings, or $92.2 billion, whereas console gaming generated $51.8 billion (28%), PC gaming made $38.2 billion (21%), and browser games made $2.3 billion (1%).

The total number of gamers may continue to increase as companies like Microsoft offer direct-to-TV game streaming through services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2023 at 1:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.