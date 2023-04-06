SCDKey Deals: Windows 10 for $15 (free Windows 11 upgrade) & Office for only $27

The April Madness Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com continues, with remarkably great deals on Microsoft Windows, Office, and more. Don't miss out on your chance to save big on Microsoft software.

Savvy TweakTown readers who refuse to pay full price for Windows 10 and more can click on the links below to snag rock-bottom prices on legit software. (As a bonus, Windows 10 comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11.) To get the absolute best savings, enter promo code TT25 at SCDKey.com. That will slash an additional 25% off the site's low, low prices on keys for Windows 10 Pro Global, Microsoft Office 2021 Pro, and more.

Extended: April Madness Sale on genuine lifetime Windows 10 and Office

25% coupon code: TT25

6

Ready to save on genuine Microsoft software? Head to SCDKey.com using the links above. And don't forget to enter promo code TT25 to get extra savings.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Hurry up if you want a great deal on Microsoft software. These are limited-time deals. The discounts - in some cases, as much as 90% off the full price - won't last long. And supplies of these software activation keys are limited as well. Also note that the keys sold by SCDKey are activated on software downloaded from the official software provider website or activated directly on the official website. But don't worry - we'll walk you through the process.

Steps to buy and activate Microsoft software keys

6

The first step toward saving on Microsoft software is to click the "buy now" button on the product page.

It's easy to purchase and activate software keys at SCDKey.com. On the software activation key purchase page for the product you want, just click the Buy Now button. Then simply sign up quickly for your free account (or log in if you're a repeat customer). After you complete your purchase, you will receive your software activation link via email.

6

This page confirms your order and lets you enter the code TT25 for savings.

After you follow the link and receive an OEM product key at the email address you entered during registration, go to Windows 10 Settings. Just click Start > Settings > System > About the program > Change product key, and then enter your product key. After you activate the OEM key, you should see the following message on the activation page: "Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account."

6

Installing and activating new software via Microsoft is also a straightforward process. For example, you want to activate a Microsoft Office package. Just follow these steps:

Go to the official Microsoft page for the Office software. Enter your Microsoft credentials (or create a profile if you do not already have a Microsoft account). Enter the purchased product key in the appropriate field (from the SCDKey email you received after your purchase). After selecting your language and region, click Next to complete the activation. Now you can install Microsoft Office on your PC.

6

Get Windows 11 free when you buy Windows 10

SCDKey.com offers great software at amazingly affordable prices. And it gets even better when you consider that you can get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you buy a Windows 10 key. Let's say you want to build a custom PC for gaming. You can buy a Windows 10 software activation key at SCDKey.com now and get a free upgrade to Windows 11. Then your gaming rig will zip along with the latest Microsoft operating system and all its improvements.

Once you have Windows 10 installed, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. To do this, you must update your operating system from Windows Update (click on Start > Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update). Install all the Windows updates until you see the option to update to Windows 11. If you encounter any problems before or after purchase, just email SCDKey.com's customer service department at service@SCDKey.com.

More about SCDKey.com

SCDKey.com offers a range of software activation keys for productivity software. It also sells games for various platforms, including Steam, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, and PlayStation. Plus, the company sells hardware, network cards, gift cards, PC games, expansion packs, and many different software activation keys.