Blizzard is investigating reports of NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPUs dying in Diablo IV

Diablo IV has just entered its open beta phase, but if you've got an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti, there's a major issue you need to be aware of before diving in.

Blizzard is looking into reported issues with NVIDIA's RTX 3080 Ti, and possibly other GPUs, in the Diablo IV beta.

This is clearly something to bear in mind for PC gamers who own an NVIDIA graphics card - especially that model - who are planning to hit the open beta, which has just kicked off.

In some cases, there are complaints that the beta test of the action RPG has bricked RTX 3080 Ti cards, with other reports coming in of GPUs overheating to alarming levels (and fans kicking into super-high gear, as you might imagine).

Reports indicate that this problem affects GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards in the main, but other 3080 Ti models have seemingly been hit - including PNY and EVGA cards. It's possible other types of GPUs may also be affected, but the 3080 Ti seems to be the overwhelming majority - we did spot scattered reports of instability with an RTX 3090 and a 3090 Ti, for example.

This is all going by feedback from Diablo IV testers in the main thread highlighting these issues, to which Blizzard's customer support has now posted an official response.

Blizzard says it's now investigating these reported GPU issues, and is "working closely with NVIDIA to identify affected hardware configurations" right now.

For those whose graphics cards are no longer working, there are some suggested troubleshooting measures as follows:

  • Conduct a complete power cycle (AC OFF->AC ON) and see if GPU can be detected under Windows
  • If GPU can be found under Windows, do a clean driver install

As folks on Blizzard's forums have mentioned, this issue led to GIGABYTE's returns system going down on the official website, presumably due to a flood of complaints - which sounds pretty ominous.

If you've been affected by this problem with the Diablo IV beta, and the official troubleshooting steps provided have given you no joy, be sure to reply to that thread of complaints. Blizzard has requested gamers do this while providing the following details to help the investigation and hopefully the resolution of this issue:

  • GPU card vendor and model number
  • Display resolution when running Diablo IV
  • Display mode (Windowed/Windowed Fullscreen/Fullscreen)
  • Max Foreground FPS, Max Background FPS
  • Diablo IV graphic quality settings, preset with Low/Medium/High. Or more detail with custom settings
NEWS SOURCES:us.forums.blizzard.com, eurogamer.net, diablo4.blizzard.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

