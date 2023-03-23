All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

CORSAIR has a new OLED gaming display coming, the CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED

CORSAIR's got a new 27-inch XENEON 27QHD240 OLED gaming monitor coming soon with 1,000 nits peak brightness and some cutting-edge design.

CORSAIR has a new OLED gaming display coming, the CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

OLED, it's what's on the menu - at least when it comes to new high-end gaming monitors like the new CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED. A new 27-inch gaming monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440, a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and all of the benefits of an OLED panel.

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED, image credit: CORSAIR
Open Gallery 5

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED, image credit: CORSAIR

On that front, CORSAIR notes that the new XENEON 27QHD240 is built using a new third-generation OLED panel with META Technology that features a Micro Lens Array (MLA). A bunch of tech jargon for some, but the result is enhanced brightness via a focal lens placed in front of every pixel leading to a peak brightness of an impressive 1,000 nits.

On top of that, there's HDR 10 support, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio (OLED contrast is essentially infinite), and 98-% DCI-P3 color for a vibrant image. Throw in a 0.03ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and this new CORSAIR gaming monitor is undoubtedly beast-level.

As a 27-inch display sporting a cool and stylish minimal design, it can rotate 90 degrees or even mount on a monitor arm (via a standard VESA mount). So the productivity and content creation options for multi-monitor setups are also next level.

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED, image credit: CORSAIR
Open Gallery 5

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED, image credit: CORSAIR

Connection-wise, you'll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input. There's also a USB 3.1 Type-C port and four USB 3.1 ports for expansion, again, great features for productivity and content creation.

CORSAIR is also offering a three-year Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In warranty for the display, with a release expected in May 2023. No price point has been set or announced, so we'll have to wait and see on that front.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 Gaming Monitor - 32-Inch, IPS UHD (3840 x 2160)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$999.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/23/2023 at 8:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.