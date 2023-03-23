CORSAIR has a new OLED gaming display coming, the CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED

CORSAIR's got a new 27-inch XENEON 27QHD240 OLED gaming monitor coming soon with 1,000 nits peak brightness and some cutting-edge design.

OLED, it's what's on the menu - at least when it comes to new high-end gaming monitors like the new CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED. A new 27-inch gaming monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440, a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and all of the benefits of an OLED panel.

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED

On that front, CORSAIR notes that the new XENEON 27QHD240 is built using a new third-generation OLED panel with META Technology that features a Micro Lens Array (MLA). A bunch of tech jargon for some, but the result is enhanced brightness via a focal lens placed in front of every pixel leading to a peak brightness of an impressive 1,000 nits.

On top of that, there's HDR 10 support, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio (OLED contrast is essentially infinite), and 98-% DCI-P3 color for a vibrant image. Throw in a 0.03ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and this new CORSAIR gaming monitor is undoubtedly beast-level.

As a 27-inch display sporting a cool and stylish minimal design, it can rotate 90 degrees or even mount on a monitor arm (via a standard VESA mount). So the productivity and content creation options for multi-monitor setups are also next level.

CORSAIR XENEON 27QHD240 OLED, image credit: CORSAIR

Connection-wise, you'll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input. There's also a USB 3.1 Type-C port and four USB 3.1 ports for expansion, again, great features for productivity and content creation.

CORSAIR is also offering a three-year Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In warranty for the display, with a release expected in May 2023. No price point has been set or announced, so we'll have to wait and see on that front.