WhatsApp gives group admins god powers in new update

WhatsApp group admins can now choose who can and cannot join a group for the first time thanks to a new update. It's easier to find groups n common too.

A new WhatsApp update adds a valuable feature that will give group administrators new powers to control who can, and cannot, join up.

Group chats have become a huge deal for WhatsApp and they can be used for all kinds of things. Some of those group chats sometimes need tighter control over who can join them, and until now even administrators didn't have the powers that they needed.

Now, WhatsApp has been updated to give group administrators more options, with Meta announcing the news via a blog post.

According to that blog post WhatsApp group chat administrators can now choose to share a group's invite link or make the group joinable in a community but also retain control over who can actually join.

As part of the same update, WhatsApp says that it is now making it easier for people to find groups that they have in common to join as well. The new feature makes it possible for people to search for their contacts and then see if they have any groups in common.

Both of the new features are starting to roll out now but, this being WhatsApp, they're likely to only become available in chunks of users. That means that anyone who doesn't see the new options just yet shouldn't panic - you'll get in on the action soon enough.

We'd of course suggest making sure that you're running the latest version fo WhatsApp as a matter of course as well, so keep that in mind if you haven't updated your apps in a little while.