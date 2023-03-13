All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GEEKOM Mini IT11 Sale - a 5GHz Core i7 mini PC for just $600 with $180 discount

GEEKOM is running a sale on its Mini IT11 mini PC with Intel Core i7 processor for just $599.99, which includes a huge $180 off discount.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Sale - a 5GHz Core i7 mini PC for just $600 with $180 discount
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

GEEKOM is back again with yet another sales event whereby they are offering up its small and capable Mini IT11 small form factor mini computer powered by an Intel Core i7-11390H CPU (eight threads with a boost up to 5GHz), 1TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM for just $599.99, with Microsoft Windows 11 Professional installed.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Sale - a 5GHz Core i7 mini PC for just $600 with $180 discount 2
When not on sale, this system sells for $779.99, but from 03/13/2023 00:00 AM GMT -7 till 03/19/2023 23:45 PM GMT-7, you can save $180 when buying it from Amazon. There's no need to enter any coupon code, as this is a direct price discount already applied at Amazon.

GEEKOM's Mini IT11 is a tiny PC weighing just 565 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 46mm. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i7-1195G7 processor (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, and up to 5GHz boost) and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes installed with 32GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 64GB if required. Also included is a 1TB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 2TB drive.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Sale - a 5GHz Core i7 mini PC for just $600 with $180 discount 3
As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports which is impressive for such a tiny system.

  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports
  • 2 x USB4 ports
  • 1 x SD card reader
  • 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • 1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0 port
  • 1 x Mini DisplayPort
  • 1 x DC jack
  • 1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported and installed. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless powered by AX201, a Kensington lock, and the all-important power adapter. And inside the box, you get the following:

  • 1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC
  • 1 x VESA Mount
  • 1 x Power Adapter
  • 1 x HDMI Cable
  • 1 x User Guide
  • 1 x Thank You Card

At this price, if you are in the market for a tiny computer that will kick goals when it comes to office and productivity tasks, you could do far worse than one of these new discounted mini PCs from GEEKOM.

Buy at Amazon

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Mini PC (Intel Core i7-11390H)

$729.99
$729.99--
Buy
