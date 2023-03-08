All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Sony's Jim Ryan: 'I don't want a Call of Duty deal, I want to block your merger'

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Activision and Microsoft why he doesn't want to make a Call of Duty deal: 'I want to block your merger'

Sony's Jim Ryan: 'I don't want a Call of Duty deal, I want to block your merger'
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan reportedly said that Sony is not interested in making a deal with Activision or Microsoft.

Sony's Jim Ryan: 'I don't want a Call of Duty deal, I want to block your merger' 4
Open Gallery 2

Activision exec Lulu Cheng Meservey reveals why Sony hasn't accepted Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty deal. According to Meservey's latest Tweet, Jim Ryan had stark words for both Microsoft and Activision regarding any sort of deal: "I don't want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger."

SIE's Jim Ryan allegedly said this during the closed-door hearing with European Commission regulators on February 21. These hearings were not public, and Microsoft is believed to have swayed EU regulators with recent access remedy offers.

Shortly after the hearing, Microsoft held a press conference in Brussels where it announced 10-year Call of Duty licensing deals with Nintendo and NVIDIA and promised to bring the $31 billion franchise to 150 million more people, a figure that represents the combination of the Nintendo Switch and GeForce Now platforms.

Meservey's revelation comes after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority antitrust agency published two new documents from both Microsoft and Sony. In these documents, Sony makes controversial arguments including Microsoft's potential willingness in degrading or deliberately downgrading Call of Duty's performance on PlayStation consoles.

The Activision communications executive commented that Sony was unwilling to sign a new post-merger agreement "on far better terms than Sony would ever get from [Activision]."

Sony has yet to respond to the quote, however it is possible we'll see more statements made to larger video games news outlets as the merger continues close scrutiny by worldwide regulators.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$72.47
$70.39$72.29$63.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2023 at 4:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.