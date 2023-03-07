Meta prepares Quest Pass VR game subscription to better engage HMD owners

Meta will reportedly introduce a VR game subscription that offers free titles similar to Sony's PlayStation Plus or Microsoft's Xbox LIVE subscription.

Meta is reportedly readying its subscription service for virtual reality games called Meta Quest Pass.

Meta may create its own Quest Pass subscription for VR apps and games. Twitter user Shiny Quagsire spilled the beans with a recent discovery of Project Apollo, which is the codename for the Quest Pass subscription.

The service would function similar to PlayStation Plus Essential and Xbox LIVE by giving out two free VR games/apps every month. Users would also have to keep their subscription active in order to access and play the games they have unlocked. Meta Quest Pass is very different from the competing Viveport VR games subscription which offers all-you-can-play access to a pool of games, similar to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Meta has yet to officially announce Quest Pass, however the subscription should offer a great low-cost way to keep current Quest adopters and owners engaged in the platform.

The company has also recently slashed the MSRP of its Quest 2 (now $429.99, down from $499) and the Quest Pro (now $999, down from $1499) headsets.

It's also worth remembering that AR, VR, XR and the metaverse has cost the Facebook company billions of dollars in losses for many quarters in a row. Meta has lost over $26 billion investing into the metaverse so far.