All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Meta prepares Quest Pass VR game subscription to better engage HMD owners

Meta will reportedly introduce a VR game subscription that offers free titles similar to Sony's PlayStation Plus or Microsoft's Xbox LIVE subscription.

Meta prepares Quest Pass VR game subscription to better engage HMD owners
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Meta is reportedly readying its subscription service for virtual reality games called Meta Quest Pass.

Meta prepares Quest Pass VR game subscription to better engage HMD owners 2
Open Gallery 2

Meta may create its own Quest Pass subscription for VR apps and games. Twitter user Shiny Quagsire spilled the beans with a recent discovery of Project Apollo, which is the codename for the Quest Pass subscription.

The service would function similar to PlayStation Plus Essential and Xbox LIVE by giving out two free VR games/apps every month. Users would also have to keep their subscription active in order to access and play the games they have unlocked. Meta Quest Pass is very different from the competing Viveport VR games subscription which offers all-you-can-play access to a pool of games, similar to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Meta has yet to officially announce Quest Pass, however the subscription should offer a great low-cost way to keep current Quest adopters and owners engaged in the platform.

The company has also recently slashed the MSRP of its Quest 2 (now $429.99, down from $499) and the Quest Pro (now $999, down from $1499) headsets.

It's also worth remembering that AR, VR, XR and the metaverse has cost the Facebook company billions of dollars in losses for many quarters in a row. Meta has lost over $26 billion investing into the metaverse so far.

Get up to two new apps or gams every month with Project Apollo. Log in each month to redeem your apps, and grow your library with the most exciting VR titles.

  • Enjoy new apps the day you subscribe
  • Get easy access to the best of VR
  • Redeem and install to play right away

Redeem your apps by the end of the month and keep your apps as long as you are subscribed

Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2023 at 4:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.