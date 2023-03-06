All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel gaming GPU sales didn't catch up to AMD, the wrong GPUs were counted

The reason why Intel and AMD market share for desktop GPU shipments were neck and neck was due to the incorrect counting of 60,000+ data center GPUs.

Intel gaming GPU sales didn't catch up to AMD, the wrong GPUs were counted
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

It was reported that sales for discrete Intel Arc GPUs had caught up to AMD Radeon GPU shipments, with both companies sitting at 9% market share compared to NVIDIA's staggering 82%.

Updated discrete GPU market share shows Intel trailing AMD.
Open Gallery 2

Updated discrete GPU market share shows Intel trailing AMD.

The figures arrived via Jon Peddie Research - which we reported here - but it turns out the figures were incorrect in that they counted data center GPUs - over 60,000.

The initial report was notable because it painted a picture where shipments for both Intel and AMD discrete graphics cards for desktop gamers were neck and neck. The revised figures for dGPU shipments for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel bump up NVIDIA's market share to 85%, followed by AMD at 9% and Intel at 6%. The Intel Arc graphics card range is still relatively new on the scene, and the revised figures still paint a reasonably optimistic picture for Intel.

"We have remodeled Intel's Q4 dGPU shipments by subtracting the 60,000-plus-high ASP Ponte Vecchio dGPUs," says Jon Peddie wrote in an update. "We have never counted AMD or Intel GPU-compute GPUs in our quarterly reports and got caught by surprise by Intel. We don't think Intel intended to deliberately mislead the industry and simply isn't used to dGPU consumer vs. data center GPU shipment differentiation-a dGPU is a dGPU (except they aren't)."

An honest mistake and one that was quickly rectified. Math can be hard sometimes - especially when it involves charts and trendlines. And even though this is "good news" for AMD, it highlights that having three players in the discrete GPU space hasn't affected NVIDIA's GeForce line-up from maintaining its commanding lead regarding sales and mindshare.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.99
$284.98$279.99$328.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2023 at 7:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jonpeddie.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.