All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Microsoft's Bing chatbot could soon let you fine-tune its personality

Users of the ChatGPT-powered bot may soon have a choice of three different AI personalities, and Microsoft is already allowing for longer conversations.

Microsoft's Bing chatbot could soon let you fine-tune its personality
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

The Bing chatbot is already allowing users to have (slightly) longer conversations with it, and Microsoft tells us that it's testing a trio of options for different AI personalities with the bot.

The Bing chatbot is still very much a work in progress (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

The Bing chatbot is still very much a work in progress (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft announced this in a blog post, and the company already upping the length of chat sessions has raised an eyebrow here and there, seeing as the software giant only just enforced a strict limit.

That said, this is more a case of fine-tuning than sweeping changes. Whereas last week, Microsoft imposed a limit of 5 chat exchanges per separate session and a total of 50 per day, which has been raised to 6 and 60 respectively.

Microsoft admits that it intends to bring back longer chats eventually, but that this will be done in a 'responsible' manner and in very gradual increments. Mainly because much longer chats had the AI chasing its tail, getting confused, and coming up with some very inappropriate responses as we've seen.

As for the tone of responses, Microsoft's plan is to offer users the choice of three broad personalities for the Bing chatbot: Precise, Balanced, and Creative.

The Precise setting will give users short and tightly search-focused answers, whereas if you want a chattier experience, Creative will provide just that. For those who desire a middle road somewhere in between, that's where Balanced will come into play.

More choice is always good, and with three different options for the personality of the bot, if users don't like what they're hearing, at least they can tweak away and get a different tone for responses. Or indeed they can put Creative mode on and try to drive the AI chatbot insane (ahem), but of course, it only went off the rails with much longer sessions (and that's why the chat limit came into force).

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft 365 Personal

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$59.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2023 at 6:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.bing.com, cnet.com, blogs.microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.