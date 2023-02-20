US government drops update on origins of recent UFOs shot down

United States President Joe Biden has given an update on the recent tirade of unidentified flying objects appearing in US airspace.

The president gave his statement from the White House and explained the military is still working on identifying each of the three objects that were shot down in the last three weeks. Notably, a week prior to the first unknown object shot down off the coast of Alaska, the Pentagon brought down an object off the coast of South Carolina. However, it was determined the South Carolina object was a Chinese spy balloon.

Officials claim the following three objects were not balloons and that military personnel is still searching for the wreckages. So far, there is limited knowledge of the objects, but Biden said there is "nothing" at the moment that suggests these objects are linked to Chinese surveillance operations or any other form of foreign intelligence. Biden further explained that the US military is detecting these unknown objects after they increased the sensitivity and narrowed the bands of operating radar systems.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from ... any other country. The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were mostly balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research," said Biden.

Reports indicate that Biden has formed a new interagency group whose purpose is to create strategies on how to deal with these unknown objects. Despite the creation of this new interagency, Biden has stressed that if an object is detected in American airspace and it poses a threat to Americans, he will not hesitate to remove it from the skies, regardless of its origin.

"We don't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more of them partially because [of] the steps we've taken to increase our radars, to narrow our radars. And we have to keep adapting our approach to dealing with these challenges," said the president.

"Make no mistake. If any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down," said Biden.

Furthermore, President Biden said that he has instructed his team to develop strategies to distinguish these unknown objects from nefarious objects and objects that have been in the airspace for scientific operations. Biden emphasized that so far US military has found zero evidence to suggest that the objects are of alien or extraterrestrial activity.

