ACER's Intel Arc A770 Predator BiForst is available now and has a cool design

With a stylish design and a USD 399 price-point this new Intel Arc A770 variant from ACER is a great option for those looking 16GB of VRAM on a budget.

ACER's new custom Intel Arc-based BiFrost Arc A770 OC Graphic Card features a rather unique and cool-looking two-slot design. The combination of a traditional open-air fan and an old-school blower called the AeroBlade 3D Fan. Throw in some vibrant RGB lighting, and it has a stylish look to match its affordable USD 399 price point for a GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

ACER Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Graphic Card
ACER Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Graphic Card

For those wondering how Intel's new Arc range has been progressing since its debut last year, a recent driver update brought massive improvements to gaming. It's the latest in a string of Intel Arc driver updates that have brought an across-the-board improvement to how the cards perform across a wide range of titles. And with that, Intel Arc has become an enticing option for new builds on a budget. And with Arc price cuts, Intel is eyeing the budget and mid-range market in 2023.

And this new card from ACER falls into this camp, with its discounted USD 349 price at Amazon, resulting in it being unavailable/sold out at the retailer thanks to a 13% price reduction.

No doubt that the fact that the card comes with 16GB of VRAM makes it something highly sought after for creators and gamers.

This Predator variant is also a step up from the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition reference model with the Predator BiFrost A770 featuring clock speeds of up to 2400 MHz and a power rating of 280W, which add some extra performance to games. Two 8-pin connectors power it, and vapor chamber cooling action can be found underneath the hood.

Buy at Amazon

Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 Overclocking Graphics Card | 16GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.99
$349.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2023 at 10:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:acer.com

