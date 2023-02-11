FTC grants Sony's request to limit scope of Microsoft subpoena

FTC law judge overseeing the Microsoft-Activision merger case has agreed to limit the scope of Microsoft's subpoena of internal Sony documents and records.

Things aren't going smoothly in the Microsoft-Activision merger. Right now Microsoft legal counsel is gathering documents, evidence, and key information as part of the discovery process for its Phase 3 defense against the FTC's administrative proceedings. The FTC has contested the Microsoft-Activision merger and is bringing the matter before its internal administrative court where the merits of the merger will be weighed by Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell.

Microsoft is trying to prepare for its case by collecting tons of information from relevant parties, including Sony, who is vehemently against the merger. Since Sony is an opposing party, Microsoft has the ability to issue subpoenas to Sony (and others) for specific records. Recent FTC filings reveal that the process has been a tough one for both Microsoft and Sony. In an opposition filing, Microsoft says that Sony has not produced required information in a timely manner and has spoken out against Sony's behavior throughout this process.

Sony has also issued its own motion to limit and/or quash specific parts of Microsoft's subpoenas. Sony is essentially asking the FTC administrative judge to define the limits of Microsoft's requests and also extend the deadline for submission of the records.

The FTC has approved Sony's request, and the filing gives a clearer picture of what Microsoft is requesting while also offering more context and clarifications on Sony's position. We've outlined what Microsoft has said here. Now in this article we'll go over Sony's side of the story.

Sony defends against Microsoft's claims by asserting a few important details. Sony says that Microsoft's subpoena is "truly massive" and could cost up to $2 million to fulfill. Microsoft has made requests for 120 separate documents, including 52 defined terms and 21 instructions. Sony says that Microsoft is demanding documents "related to nearly all aspects of SIE's business, as well as extensive sets of sales, financial, and personal user data (e.g. user date of birth, country, gender, for likely millions of users).

Some of these requests, Sony says, require data that goes back to 11 years ago.

Microsoft had previously said that Sony was taking a while to collect the documents from custodians, or executives that have access to key files from the Sony Interactive Entertainment sector. In the filing, Sony clarifies that it has agreed to submit files from seven custodians including Jim Ryan, Hermen Hulst, Eric Lempel, Nick Maguire, Veronica Rogers, Phil Rosenberg, and Christian Svensson.

The Seven Custodians are SIE's Chief Executive Officer (Ryan), Head of Play Station Studios (Hulst), SVP of Worldwide Marketing (Lempel), VP Global Head of Subscriptions (Maguire), SVP of Global Sales and Business Operations (Rogers), SVP Head of Global Partner Development (Rosenberg), and VP Head of Global Third Party Relations (Svensson). The Seven Custodians have a high volume of documents, and collecting, processing, reviewing, and producing from the Seven Custodians will be burdensome,

Microsoft wants documents from specific predecessors, though. One interesting claim is that Microsoft "threatened" to demand files from other executives, PlayStation CFO Lin Tao and Hideaki Nishino, who has close access to Sony's hardware unit--if Sony moved to quash--another word for settle or close--specific parts of the subpoena.

Furthermore, Sony says that it is willing to provide information and documents as far back as 2019, which is "further back in time than an ordinary Second Request."

Sony also says that the definitions outlined in the subpoenas are "overly broad, unduly burdensome and vague."

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of Sony's motion is the assertion that "Microsoft's demands for performance reviews of SIE's leadership is obvious harassment."

Finally, Sony legal counsel says that it has conducted 5 separate telephonic meetings regarding the subpoenas, and while they have been productive, there has been no agreement reached regarding "any portion" of the subpoena.

As a result, FTC Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell has granted the motion to limit or quash the subpoena as outlined in Sony's filing.

Chappell has clearly ordered that the subpoena is limited to seven custodians and that "no predecessor custodians shall be required," alongside a date range from 2019 - 2023.

Microsoft's request for leadership reviews has also been nixed.