Nintendo Switch takes third place for best-selling console of all time

The Nintendo Switch has just taken third place on the ladder for the best-selling console of all time, knocking off Sony's PlayStation 4.

Nintendo has released its earnings report for quarter 3 of the current fiscal year, and it reveals that the Nintendo Switch is now the third best-selling console of all time.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Nintendo has recently released its quarterly earnings report, where it details that the Nintendo Switch has now sold over 122 million units, beating Sony's PS4 at 117.2 million units, and the Game Boy at 118.69 million units. Notably, the Nintendo Switch is now battling with the remaining two consoles above it on the best-selling console of all time ladder, the Nintendo DS with 154.02 million unit sales and the PlayStation 2 with 155 million units sales.

So, will the Switch become the best-selling console of all time? Well, it's hard to say, the console is losing says year-over-year, with Nintendo writing in its Q3 earnings report that hardware sales have dropped by 21.3% when comparing the fiscal year 2022 Q1-Q3 (18.95 million units) against the fiscal year 2023 Q1-Q3 (14.91 million units). Nintendo expects to sell no more than 18 million units by the end of March 2023, this fiscal year.

It should be noted that if the Nintendo Switch continues to sell approximately 16 million units for the next two years, it will become the best-selling console of all time. However, there are some factors that may stop it from doing that. The Switch is nearing its end of life period, with the console becoming six years old in March, 2023. Nintendo is likely to release a new console between now and two years time, which will hinder the sales of the Nintendo Switch.