YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are becoming polluted by individuals pushing AI and how you can use it to make yourself tens of thousands of dollars.

The rise of artificial intelligence is happening right now, and hustlers have already jumped on the bandwagon to push services such as ChatGPT as a way to get rich quick.

OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public in November last year, and since then, the AI has taken the world by storm, going viral on almost every social media platform and making numerous headlines across multiple prominent publications. While the technology behind ChatGPT is limited to its relatively small data set (compared to the data set that is coming in the next iteration of ChatGPT), its capabilities are still very impressive. ChatGPT being openly available has given the power of digital automation to the public, which has led to users suspecting that the emergence of AI will disrupt many industries around the world.

The unquestionable power of AI and the demonstrations provided by ChatGPT has garnered the attention of hustle culture, or people that create content that informs other people on how to make money. The Verge has reported several instances of hustlers claiming that ChatGPT is "one of the craziest softwares I've ever seen on planet Earth, and you can become a millionaire just using ChatGPT, I guarantee you", and "If you start today, you could literally have a million-dollar course creation business by this time next year."

An example of AI being used to scam individuals is the tactic of creating multiple accounts on freelance marketplaces such as Fiverr and Upwork. Hustlers recommend you to create multiple accounts and select your skills to be blog posts and ad copy. Then when a client requests work, you copy and paste their requirements into ChatGPT and initiate the AI to generate an appropriate response. Send the response to the client and include any revisions that are requested until the client is happy with the work.

"At that point, you're having a robot do the work for you. It literally costs you zero freaking dollars. The ChatGPT just builds the freaking paragraphs. All you gotta do is keep presenting it to the guy until he freaking likes it," says one hustler.

Another hustler example is getting ChatGPT to generate multiple catchy YouTube video titles such as ';15 most dangerous beaches in the world' or 'top 10 most beautiful cities'. Once these titles are generated, pair them with free stock video that accurately represents the title and upload them to YouTube for the ad money.

Typically these hustler methods that incorporate ChatGPT don't touch on the ethics side of things, such as informing paying customers that what they are buying isn't created by a human and is instead created by an AI program that they too can access for free.