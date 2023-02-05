All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

TweakTown just broke the PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark world record

With an impressive overall score of 18,101, Jon Coulter, Senior Hardware Editor at TweakTown, has broken the PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark record.

TweakTown just broke the PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark world record
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Chalk another one up on the board for TweakTown, as our very own Senior Hardware Editor has broken the PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark world record with an overall score of 18,101 - which, in case you're wondering, wasn't easy to pull off. It required some of the best hardware across CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD storage - all tweaked and configured to perfection.

TweakTown just broke the PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark world record 02
Open Gallery 2

PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark world record

PCMark 10 isn't limited to GPU and gaming performance; it measures your entire PC. And with that, it's as much about the CPU, storage, and memory as the GeForce RTX 4090 found inside. On that front, Joh Coulter's World Record rig runs a Zotac-branded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with an average clock frequency of 2,703 MHz.

Where it gets exciting is the rest of the build; a water-cooled Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU with an average clock frequency of 6.3 GHz. A built-for-overclocking GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard tweaked and configured to deliver performance. TeamGroup 7200 DDR5 memory at an eye-watering 8000 MT/s CL34.

Perhaps the secret ingredient here is the data center-grade Intel Optane SSD P5800X, with Sequential Read/Write speeds of up to 7.4GB/sec and what Intel calls "Near-nanosecond latency." Which we assume is Intel speak for "there ain't no latency here, bro."

Put all that together, and you've got a record-breaking beast of a PC. And with all that power, the benchmark results showcase that the CPU only reached an average temperature of 65C, with the GPU staying even cooler at 42C. The validated score and world record PCMark 10 Extended entry is also up on HWBOT, where it currently holds the world record, the global 8xCPU record, and the Core i9-13900KS record.

Time to crack open the champagne.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO 24GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1869.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2023 at 10:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hwbot.org, 3dmark.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.