Scientists successfully clone 'super cows' that produce a weird amount of milk

The new animals are expected to reduce the nation's dependency on imported cows when the country currently imports 70% of its dairy cows.

A team of researchers has successfully cloned three "super cows" that are capable of producing nearly double the amount of milk than a typical dairy cow.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to an article written in the Chinese state-run publication Global Times, a group of scientists from the Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology has cloned three "super cows". The researchers report that three new calves have been born through surrogacy, the first was on December 30 and weighed 120 pounds, requiring cesarean section due to its immense size. So, why are they "super cows"?

What makes these cows "super" is that they originate from the Holstein Friesian breed that can be traced back to the Netherlands. These cows can produce as much as 18 tons of milk per year, or 100 tons of milk, throughout their lifetime. In comparison, only five in 10,000 cows have a chance at producing 100 tons of milk in their lifetime, and in most cases, it's discovered later in the cow's life that they have achieved this level of production, making breeding these "super cows" particularly difficult.

This is where cloning comes into play. The scientists behind these cloned super cows intend on breeding a herd of 1,000 super cows, each capable of producing up to 18 tons of milk per year. With this level of milk production, the researchers believe they can reduce China's reliance on dairy cow importation, as the country currently imports 70% of its dairy cows.

Notably, these super cows produce nearly 1.7 times the average amount of milk than cows in the United States in 2021.

This isn't the first time we have heard about cloning, as news surfaced in June last year that an artificial intelligence system has been developed that can clone pigs better than humans can.

Read more: Artificial Intelligence is now automatically cloning pigs

In other science news, a team of researchers has published a report about edgeless human skin that featured biomechanical properties designed to assist cell growth. The scientists behind the project call it 'biological clothing', and it involves using a 3D laser to scan the site to create a digital profile that's then printed for wearing. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.