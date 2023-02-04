All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

PS5 sales hit 32 million at Sony makes over $3 billion in Q3 hardware sales

Sony's latest earnings report reveals stellar results with 7.1 million PlayStation 5 console shipments and an incredible $3.1 billion earned from hardware.

PS5 sales hit 32 million at Sony makes over $3 billion in Q3 hardware sales
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

PlayStation 5 shipments have broken 32 million as Sony reports an incredible quarter for hardware sales.

PS5 sales hit 32 million at Sony makes over $3 billion in Q3 hardware sales 5232
Open Gallery 4

Sony's console sales blitz is paying off big time. The company planned to ship up to 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles this fiscal year, the bulk of which were pushed during the critical Q3 FY22 holiday period. The results speak for themselves.

PlayStation 5 console availability propelled Sony's games business to new heights. The company delivered record PlayStation revenues of $8.8 billion, and hardware represented about 35% of total revenues. Sony shipped a whopping 7.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the Holiday 2022 period and pushed total PS5 digital and disc-based system shipments to 32.1 million. The PS5 has finally surpassed PS4 shipments during a Q3 period.

PS5 sales hit 32 million at Sony makes over $3 billion in Q3 hardware sales 415
Open Gallery 4

As a result of the shipments and spending sprees, Sony made about $3.11 billion from hardware in Holiday 2022. This is a significant 75% year-over-year increase in hardware sales revenues and represents an boost of over $1.337 billion from last year.

Sony managed to ship more PlayStation 5 consoles and generate more hardware earnings in Q3'22 than it did during the system's launch in 2020, where the pandemic had impaired production, manufacturing, and shipments of electronics.

PS5 sales hit 32 million at Sony makes over $3 billion in Q3 hardware sales 23
Open Gallery 4

The Japanese tech firm now expects to ship 19 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Sony will have to sell 6.2 million PS5s during a Q4 period to hit that goal. This has never been done before by the PS4, and the highest Q4 sales for the popular PS4 console were 3.1 million shortly after the console's launch in Jan - March 2014.

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.99
$44.99$44.99$44.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2023 at 2:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.