GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits
We have Netac's Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kit up for grabs with one kit going home to two lucky winners!
VIEW GALLERY - 2
Published
3 minutes & 24 seconds read time
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away two of its awesome Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits.
Both winners will take home one of Netac's Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel RAM kits, with these kits of RAM selling for $262 on Amazon currently.
- Great Performance: Netac Shadow Series DDR5 shows faster data processing speed than DDR4, containing 2 x 16GB modules.
- 32 RGB LEDs in 8 areas of each module to customize the color scheme of your equipment.
- Onboard Voltage Regulation: 1.1V ultra voltage, help power saving, high efficiency and keep stable operation.
- Aluminum alloy heat spreader with horse styling printing, provide strong heat dissipation effect and low working temperature.
- Supports ASUS Aura Sync / GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 / MSI Mystic Light Sync / ASROCK-Polychrome Sync.
- Support Intel & AMD motherboards, gamers can build their own system without worry.
- ECC: It can automatically correct errors generated when accessing data, help ensure data integrity.
How to Win
- Step 1 - Like our Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 2 - Follow Netac on Instagram.
- Step 3 - Subscribe to our newsletter. Ensure you double opt in and confirm your subscription. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 4 - Subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 5 - Like this post at Facebook. You can share it if you wish, but we are NOT asking you to share it.
- Step 6 - Make a comment on the same post at Facebook. Only tag your friends if you deem it totally necessary - tagging friends is NOT a requirement.
- Step 7 - Sit back and hope you are a winner - good luck! Do note, all the above items will be confirmed to make sure you followed the requests, if you get selected as the winner.
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from February 4 until February 12, 2023 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Please Note: This is sponsored content and its contents may or may not represent the thoughts or opinions of TweakTown or its editors. You can read about TweakTown's Editorial & Ethics Policy here.
Newsletter Subscription