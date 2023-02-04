All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

We have Netac's Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kit up for grabs with one kit going home to two lucky winners!

Published
3 minutes & 24 seconds read time

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away two of its awesome Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits.

Both winners will take home one of Netac's Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel RAM kits, with these kits of RAM selling for $262 on Amazon currently.

  • Great Performance: Netac Shadow Series DDR5 shows faster data processing speed than DDR4, containing 2 x 16GB modules.
  • 32 RGB LEDs in 8 areas of each module to customize the color scheme of your equipment.
  • Onboard Voltage Regulation: 1.1V ultra voltage, help power saving, high efficiency and keep stable operation.
  • Aluminum alloy heat spreader with horse styling printing, provide strong heat dissipation effect and low working temperature.
  • Supports ASUS Aura Sync / GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 / MSI Mystic Light Sync / ASROCK-Polychrome Sync.
  • Support Intel & AMD motherboards, gamers can build their own system without worry.
  • ECC: It can automatically correct errors generated when accessing data, help ensure data integrity.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from February 4 until February 12, 2023 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Netac Shadow 32GB (2x16GB) RGB DDR5 4800MHz CL40

