EA delays Jedi Survivor by a few weeks, now launching in April

Jedi Survivor has been delayed a few weeks to give Respawn extra time to polish the game, but the core experience has been 100% completed on all platforms.

Jedi Survivor has been delayed a few weeks and will now release in April on all platforms.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Respawn has been given clearance to delay Jedi Survivor to April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Electronic Arts today announced. The publisher is incredibly bullish on Jedi Survivor's success and EA CEO Andrew Wilson believes the game will add significant value to the Star Wars brand.

Jedi Survivor's dev team will use the extra few weeks to make the interstellar adventure game shine brighter while also squashing bugs, glitches, and issues. Respawn confirms that Jedi Survivor has been 100% completed insofar as content and the final stage will be optimizations and adding an extra layer of fine tuning to the experience.

Outside of The Old Republic and Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, there's no discussions on the other Star Wars games that EA is working on.

Jedi Survivor now releases April 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.