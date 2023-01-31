All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA delays Jedi Survivor by a few weeks, now launching in April

Jedi Survivor has been delayed a few weeks to give Respawn extra time to polish the game, but the core experience has been 100% completed on all platforms.

EA delays Jedi Survivor by a few weeks, now launching in April
Jedi Survivor has been delayed a few weeks and will now release in April on all platforms.

Respawn has been given clearance to delay Jedi Survivor to April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Electronic Arts today announced. The publisher is incredibly bullish on Jedi Survivor's success and EA CEO Andrew Wilson believes the game will add significant value to the Star Wars brand.

Jedi Survivor's dev team will use the extra few weeks to make the interstellar adventure game shine brighter while also squashing bugs, glitches, and issues. Respawn confirms that Jedi Survivor has been 100% completed insofar as content and the final stage will be optimizations and adding an extra layer of fine tuning to the experience.

Outside of The Old Republic and Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, there's no discussions on the other Star Wars games that EA is working on.

Jedi Survivor now releases April 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD's story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.

In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th.

NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

