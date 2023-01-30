All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple pausing new iPad releases as it preps a foldable iPad with a kickstand

Foldable screens are becoming more of a known thing in the smartphone and tablet space, now it looks like Apple is set to debut a foldable iPad in 2024.

Apple pausing new iPad releases as it preps a foldable iPad with a kickstand
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, no new iPads will launch in 2023. Instead, Apple is focused on releasing a foldable iPad in 2024 with a carbon fiber stand. Kuo also notes that the expected refresh of the iPad mini could also be delayed to early 2024, which could mean nothing new on the iPad front for the next 9-12 months at least.

Apple pausing new iPad releases as it preps a foldable iPad with a kickstand 02
Open Gallery 2

Apple iPad 2022

"There may not be new iPad products in the next 9-12 months (the new iPad mini is more likely to be mass-produced in 1Q24)," Ming-Chi Kuo says (translation via Apple Insider), "I am conservative about iPad shipments in 2023, and the shipments are expected to decline by 10-15% YoY."

"My latest research indicates that the foldable iPad will come with a carbon fiber stand," Kuo adds. "Which would make the stand lighter and more durable."

Naturally, no new products would impact sales and shipment forecasts, though the arrival of a foldable iPad in 2024 would be a big deal. It would put Apple on par with what Samsung is doing in the space with its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, where the tech is expected to filter down to the iPhone eventually.

There's no timeline for the foldable iPad launch, so it might be a while before we get more details surrounding specs and other features. Some rumors have suggested a potential 2026 or 2027 release, with others suggesting Apple is going all out with a 20-inch foldable iPad. It'll be interesting to see how Apple approaches the foldable display tech thing - if nothing else, Apple always finds a way to make technology feel like its own.

Buy at Amazon

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$429.00
$429.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2023 at 8:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:forums.macrumors.com, appleinsider.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.