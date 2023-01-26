All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

GALAX launches its beefy and over-the-top 666W RTX 4090 HOF Edition for $2579

The latest addition to GALAX's Hall of Fame (HOF) series is a world-record breaking version of the RTX 4090, with 16-pin power connectors and a 666W limit.

GALAX launches its beefy and over-the-top 666W RTX 4090 HOF Edition for $2579
Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) might be the most powerful version of the most powerful GPU on the planet. Rocking dual 16-pin '12VHPWR' power connectors, and a huge 666W power limit, it also features a robust 28+4 phase power design.

GALAX launches its beefy and over-the-top 666W RTX 4090 HOF Edition for $2579 02
Open Gallery 5

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)

A 4.3-inch full-color LCD panel dubbed the "HOF Panel III" can also display system info and play videos, which is cool but probably unnecessary. All of this is wrapped up in a physical design that is more eyebrow-raising and gaudy than something you'd call sleek or stylish.

The triple-fan cooler design includes 112mm fans on both sides, and a 92mm fan in the center, not to mention a chunky heatsink. There's even a "hyper boost button" to increase fan speeds which GALAX notes will reduce GPU temperatures by around 10 degrees Celsius.

GALAX launches its beefy and over-the-top 666W RTX 4090 HOF Edition for $2579 04
Open Gallery 5

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)

Out of the box, its Boost Clock speed of 2595MHz might not be as high as those found on the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition and MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X. But using the best silicon and yields the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is all about smashing world records when you strip off the cooling and add a little LN2.

As you can see in the following stories, which we ran late last year, some incredible results were recorded.

And with that, we've now got word (via Guru3D) that the launch is happening this week with an expected price of USD 2579 - a whopping 60% increase over the RTX 4090's MSRP.

GALAX is also releasing a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF edition.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2137.76
$2173.95$2185.99$2250.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2023 at 9:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:galax.com, guru3d.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.