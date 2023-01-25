All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Earth's mysterious iron ball at its center may have just stopped and flipped

POPULAR

One of the biggest mysteries of Earth is deep beneath its surface, and a new study says that it just stopped spinning and has flipped.

Earth's mysterious iron ball at its center may have just stopped and flipped
Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Researchers are suggesting that the mysterious iron ball at the center of Earth may have just stopped spinning and did a flip.

Earth's mysterious iron ball at its center may have just stopped and flipped 02
Open Gallery 3

A new study published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience details research about the inner core of Earth and how it may experience several changes in its rotation every several decades. While researchers are unable to look directly into Earth's inner core, they can measure the impact of powerful earthquakes and nuclear-weapon strikes through the seismic waves they cause. These waves reverberate through the center of Earth and inform researchers that the inner core is comprised of mostly iron and nickel.

Notably, researchers say that Earth's inner core spins slightly faster than the rotation of Earth and that if the inner core was spinning in line with the planet's outer layers, these seismic waves created by earthquakes or large weapon strikes should pass through the core through a similar path. However, researchers have noticed that these wave paths are changing over time, which some attribute to the spinning motion of the inner.

Earth's mysterious iron ball at its center may have just stopped and flipped 01
Open Gallery 3

Furthermore, researchers in the newly published study offer a different explanation entirely. After investigating seismic waves from the 1960s to the present year, researchers identified an anomaly that began back in 2009. According to the scientists, the paths of seismic waves remained the same over the last decade, which leads researchers to suggest that the spinning of the inner core may have stopped spinning around that time.

This wasn't the only case of spinning halting as the team identified seismic waves created by two nuclear blasts, suggesting that the core also stopped spinning around 1971 and then began to spin once again in an eastward direction. These changes in Earth's inner core have led researchers to believe that approximately every 70 years, the inner core stops spinning temporarily and then reverses its direction once it starts up again.

So, why does this happen? Researchers think that changes in Earth's magnetic field, which tugs on Earth's core, causing it to spin, and the gravitation field of Earth's mantle creating a counter force may cause it to stop rotating in a direction. Depending on which force wins its seemingly continuous battle determines which way the inner core spins.

Buy at Amazon

MUDHEN Handor NASA 11oz Ceramic Mug (White) - Artwork on Both Sides Ceramic

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
$15.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2023 at 12:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, washingtonpost.com, nature.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.