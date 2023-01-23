All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Working in the metaverse with a VR headset doesn't sound great

As VR and the metaverse continue to be pushed as the next major frontier for working in the tech space, reports point to frustrating teething problems.

Working in the metaverse with a VR headset doesn't sound great
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The metaverse is still a strange concept to wrap your head around, but in terms of working in an office, devices like the Meta Quest 2 and Meta's application suite point to a potential scenario where meetings and even design sessions can happen in a virtual space.

Working in the metaverse with a VR headset doesn't sound great 01
Open Gallery 2

A new report by Slate featuring first-hand accounts from people working at tech-consulting firm Accenture outlines some of the issues and frustrations born from working virtual and in the metaverse.

"I am totally immersed in the metaverse, have a big headset on, and then I need to take off the Oculus, look on my phone for the two-factor authentication code that's been sent to my phone, then memorize the number, put my headset back on, and try to key it in," an anonymous spokesperson said. And when the headset goes into sleep mode when it's taken off, that adds another wrinkle to the process.

With virtual land sales and trillions of dollars thrown out as a potential driver for where the metaverse will become in 2030, the current-day situation sounds like a case of stacking teething problems. This means a digital twin of a real-world office environment might still be a few years out from being viable.

"Over the past year, when our company rolled out a bunch of Oculus headsets to a large population to see how we might self-adopt the technology. I feel like we were guinea pigs in how the metaverse might be applied to more of a workplace social setting," a manager at Accenture added. From there, VR issues like motion sickness, low-quality visuals, and accessibility became immediate hurdles for staff. And then there's the issue of forgetting to charge the headset.

Meta's investment in the metaverse has led to financial turmoil for the company, with its flagship Horizon Worlds social space supporting less than 200,000 users. As for companies like Accenture, the metaverse and VR as a replacement for Zoom and meetings aren't seen as this massive improvement. However, its metaverse usage is optional, with employees given a choice to opt-in, where they're then given a headset.

Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2023 at 10:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:slate.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.