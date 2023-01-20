All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Rockstar Games under fire for GTA Trilogy's poor performance on Steam

Rockstar Games draws fresh waves of ire and frustration from gamers as the GTA Trilogy remaster collection releases on Steam without many fixes or changes.

Rockstar Games under fire for GTA Trilogy's poor performance on Steam
Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

The new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available on Steam...but the game is still apparently buggy on PC.

Rockstar Games under fire for GTA Trilogy's poor performance on Steam 1
Open Gallery 2

Over a year after the game's original launch, the latest GTA remastered collection has arrived on Steam. On first glance it looks like a great deal. Rockstar is currently holding a special sale and entire collection has been discounted by 50% and costs $29.99 on Steam, reflecting recent sales prices from the holiday season.

Sadly it looks like neither Rockstar Games nor the collection's actual developer Grove Street Games have released new update patches for the PC version. Users are reporting this is the exact same version that is available on the Rockstar Launcher, complete with wonky animations, bugs, and some optimization problems. The game apparently doesn't run great on the Steam Deck either with significant frame rate fluctuations in unlocked FPS modes on the handheld-PC hybrid.

More specific examples of bugs include collision detection issues in Vice City that prevent players from navigating to certain areas of the game, including ships in the shipyards. San Andreas is said to have ridiculous bugs including warped character models, missing textures, and various audio and video issues.

Gamers are irate with Rockstar's lack of upgrades and optimizations for the PC platform--however it's worth remembering that the remastered trilogy wasn't technically made by Rockstar Games. The Steam listing clarifies:

"Developed by Rockstar Games, adapted by Grove Street Games."

Grove Street Games is a smaller video game studio with less than 25 employees.

Despite the issues the game is facing, there's strong evidence that sales of the GTA trilogy remaster is selling quite well. Our math shows that the collection may have sold an estimated 14 million copies since release.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.95
$33.95$34.25$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/20/2023 at 12:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.