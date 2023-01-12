All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING: FTX releases list of top investors that its bankruptcy wiped out

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft opened after its long journey beyond the Moon

NASA's Artemis 1 mission, which sent the Orion spacecraft on a journey beyond the Moon, covering 1.4 million miles, has been opened by engineers.

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft opened after its long journey beyond the Moon
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

NASA's Artemis 1 mission was declared a success when the Orion spacecraft was safely retrieved from its splashdown location on December 11 and then transported back to NASA facilities in Florida on December 30 for processing.

NASA's Orion module
Open Gallery 3

NASA's Orion module

Now the space agency has taken to its blog on its website to announce that NASA technicians have finally opened up the Orion capsule to begin an assessment of how the spacecraft held up throughout its 1.4 million-mile journey beyond the Moon and back to Earth. NASA writes on its website that the above photo shows a technician standing inside the crew module, assessing the health of the interior and removing any payloads.

The space agency writes that teams have already removed any purposeful passengers (mannequins equipped with various sensors that'll inform NASA on how space influences human health) and Snoopy, NASA's zero-gravity indicator.

Artemis 1 didn't include any human passengers as the mission was essentially a reconnaissance venture to acquire as much data as possible that will be used to inform NASA on coming Artemis missions. Additionally, the Orion spacecraft was put to the test throughout the mission as engineers completed every objective with maneuvers, calibration, cameras, and sensors - even completing bonus objectives.

NASA's Orion spacecraft from its Artemis 1 mission
Open Gallery 3

NASA's Orion spacecraft from its Artemis 1 mission

All of the acquired data from the Artemis 1 mission will be used to reduce any risk for Artemis 2, which will feature a human crew and will essentially be the same journey as Artemis 1, but this time with astronauts on board. Artemis 3 will be the big one, as it will be NASA's official return to the Moon with human astronauts in decades. These astronauts will touch down on the lunar surface, collect samples, and more before blasting off back home.

As with Artemis 1, Artemis 2 will provide valuable information that will assist in getting human feet back onto the lunar surface. Before then, NASA engineers and technicians will be performing various tests on all payloads inside of Artemis 1, as well as health checks on the Orion spacecraft. NASA writes that within the coming months, the space agency will be moving Orion to NASA Glenn's Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility for abort-level acoustic vibration and environmental testing.

Buy at Amazon

Hyp NASA The Eagle Has Landed Men's Crew Socks 5 Pair Pack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $64.94
CAD $64.94--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2023 at 4:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.