Intel Core i9-13900KS will reach 6 GHz clock speeds with off-the-shelf cooling

Intel has been teasing a new CPU that can hit 6.0 GHz out-of-the-box with a standard AIO cooler and no overclocking, which is an impressive feat. Although Intel hasn't put a name to this mysterious CPU, odds are it's the new Intel Core i9-13900KS.

Intel's Gaming Technical Marketing Lead Jason Xie showcased the CPU hitting 6.0 GHz in a new video where he runs the 7zip benchmark with two cores active. Jason notes that the CPU doesn't stay on 6.0 GHz for the entire run as "6.0 GHz depends on the environment, power, thermals, and the software itself".

What's impressive here is that the CPU runs using the default stock settings, an off-the-shelf ASUS Z790 motherboard, and a Corsair AIO cooler. Usually, when we see benchmarks and clock speeds on CPUs hit crazy speeds, there's some overclocking and custom cooling. "We are running default settings, so no tricks," Jason Xie adds.

Intel XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility) and HWiNFO are used to showcase results, with the former having all of its OC settings greyed out to confirm that stock settings are being used.

In the video, Intel does note that the CPU will release with the 6.0 GHz listed as the official max clock speed but doesn't confirm a release window or even a product name. As the Intel Core i9-13900K's max clock hits 5.8 GHz, the odds are that this is the new Intel Core i9-13900KS in action.

Regarding a potential release date, rumors indicate a possible launch sometime this month.