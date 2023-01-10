All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel Core i9-13900KS will reach 6 GHz clock speeds with off-the-shelf cooling

Intel has given a sneak peak at the latest Raptor Lake-S CPU with clock speeds hitting an impressive 6.0 GHz using a Corsair AIO liquid cooler.

Intel Core i9-13900KS will reach 6 GHz clock speeds with off-the-shelf cooling
Published Jan 10, 2023 9:56 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Jan 10 2023 11:15 PM CST
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Intel has been teasing a new CPU that can hit 6.0 GHz out-of-the-box with a standard AIO cooler and no overclocking, which is an impressive feat. Although Intel hasn't put a name to this mysterious CPU, odds are it's the new Intel Core i9-13900KS.

Intel's Gaming Technical Marketing Lead Jason Xie showcased the CPU hitting 6.0 GHz in a new video where he runs the 7zip benchmark with two cores active. Jason notes that the CPU doesn't stay on 6.0 GHz for the entire run as "6.0 GHz depends on the environment, power, thermals, and the software itself".

What's impressive here is that the CPU runs using the default stock settings, an off-the-shelf ASUS Z790 motherboard, and a Corsair AIO cooler. Usually, when we see benchmarks and clock speeds on CPUs hit crazy speeds, there's some overclocking and custom cooling. "We are running default settings, so no tricks," Jason Xie adds.

Intel XTU (Extreme Tuning Utility) and HWiNFO are used to showcase results, with the former having all of its OC settings greyed out to confirm that stock settings are being used.

In the video, Intel does note that the CPU will release with the 6.0 GHz listed as the official max clock speed but doesn't confirm a release window or even a product name. As the Intel Core i9-13900K's max clock hits 5.8 GHz, the odds are that this is the new Intel Core i9-13900KS in action.

Regarding a potential release date, rumors indicate a possible launch sometime this month.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processor 24 cores

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.98
$599.98$599.99$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2023 at 11:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.